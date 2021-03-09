Garza named Big Ten Player of the Year, unanimous All-Big Ten First Team

The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that Iowa’s Luka Garza won his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award.
The Iowa center is averaging 23.8 PPG and 8.7 RPG on the season and is the leading scorer in the conference.
All-Big Ten First Team (Media):
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Aya Dosunmu, Illinois
- Kofi Cockburn, Minnesota
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
All-Big Ten First Team (Coaches):
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- E.J Liddell, Ohio State