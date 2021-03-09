Garza named Big Ten Player of the Year, unanimous All-Big Ten First Team

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) makes a basket to surpass Roy Marble as the leading scorer in school history during their game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that Iowa’s Luka Garza won his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award.

The Iowa center is averaging 23.8 PPG and 8.7 RPG on the season and is the leading scorer in the conference.

All-Big Ten First Team (Media):

Luka Garza, Iowa

Aya Dosunmu, Illinois

Kofi Cockburn, Minnesota

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

All-Big Ten First Team (Coaches):