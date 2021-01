Iowa center Luka Garza (55) looks to pass against Northwestern forward Pete Nance, right, and center Ryan Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 as the Hawkeyes won their fifth straight and improved to 12-2. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the Big Ten lead.

Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern.

The Wildcats have lost five in a row and are 6-6.