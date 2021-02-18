Garza, Wieskamp lead #11 Iowa to Big Ten road win over #21 Wisconsin

The #11 Iowa Hawkeyes beat the #21 Wisconsin Badgers 77-62 in Madison, WI on Thursday evening. It was Iowa’s sixth win over an AP Coaches Poll Top 25 team this season, which leads all of college basketball.

Luka Garza finished the game with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Joe Wieskamp contributed 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. They combined to shoot 17-28 from the field and 9-12 from three-point range.

Garza’s performance comes as some in the national media question if he would still win National Player of the Year following a string of subpar scoring performances.

“You know, honestly, for me, my main focus is just getting back to what I do,” said Garza. “Just playing as hard as I can and not worrying about anything else but trying to make the plays to help my team win. That was the biggest thing for me. I wanted to get back to what I was doing. The last couple games I kind of went away from that. I came in with the same confidence that I always have. I knew my guys would find me in my spots. We did a tremendous job of sharing the ball and it felt good to see a couple go down.”

“He’s the epitome of Iowa basketball. Everyone here knows he’s player of the year. He’s our guy.”



Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp saw an outing like the one Garza had coming.

“He’s extremely talented, obviously,” said Wieskamp. “I knew after he struggled a little bit last game, he was going to come out and kill tonight. You could tell his mindset in practice and coming out on the floor tonight he was going to kill everyone in front of him. He was playing with a lot of confidence, shots were falling for him. When that happens it starts to open up things for other players. I think he’s been terrific for us all season long. With his ability to score the ball and make open plays, he’s reading the double team a lot better as the season progressed, and it’s given guys more open looks.”