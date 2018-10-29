Hawkeye Headquarters

Geno Stone an unsung catalyst for Hawkeyes

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 12:19 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 12:15 PM CDT

For a few minutes, it looked like Geno Stone had changed Iowa's fortunes at Penn State. 

"I just looked at him and tried to cut it back around," Stone said. "When I cut it back around, I saw I had more room and that's when knew I could take it for six." 

Stone's 24-yard interception return for touchdown shocked the Beaver Stadium crowd, pulling the Hawkeyes within a field goal before the fateful ending." 

"Huge play, you know, big momentum swing," Iowa senior defensive lineman Parker Hesse said. "Obviously everyone on the sideline was believing. We were certain that we were gonna put it in there and take the lead." 

"I feel like the whole team got a confidence boost, but I mean, we just didn't finish the job," Stone said.  

Stone has been making an impact on defense since he came to Iowa City last year. 

Saturday's pick-six was a little more special, though, for a Pennsylvania kid who grew up dreaming of playing at Penn State.

"Still hasn't hit me yet," Stone said. "I mean, I'm just still upset about the loss, but whenever I think about it, probably be a great feeling, doing this in my home state." 

Stone's ability to keep showing up and making big plays for this Hawkeyes defense is pretty encouraging considering the safety is just a sophomore.

"I want to be a big-time player, so I feel like I got to make them plays whenever the opportunity is there," Stone said. 

Senior Sam Brincks says Stone has become one of the more unheralded players on defense in his short time at Iowa.

"Plays hard all the time, smart player...and doesn't get enough credit because he's really a great player," Brincks said. "You know, he has a lot of potential. The sky is really the limit for him." 

Stone's pick-six obviously bittersweet considering the Hawkeyes couldn't pull out the victory here in State College. Stone and the Hawkeyes will lace 'em up next week against another good offense at Purdue. 

 

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook -- and Hawkeye Headquarters on OurQuadCities.com all season. We're the only Quad-Cities station to follow Iowa at home and on the road, so travel with us to Purdue and Illinois to finish off the season.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected