Geno Stone an unsung catalyst for Hawkeyes

For a few minutes, it looked like Geno Stone had changed Iowa's fortunes at Penn State.

"I just looked at him and tried to cut it back around," Stone said. "When I cut it back around, I saw I had more room and that's when knew I could take it for six."

Stone's 24-yard interception return for touchdown shocked the Beaver Stadium crowd, pulling the Hawkeyes within a field goal before the fateful ending."

"Huge play, you know, big momentum swing," Iowa senior defensive lineman Parker Hesse said. "Obviously everyone on the sideline was believing. We were certain that we were gonna put it in there and take the lead."

"I feel like the whole team got a confidence boost, but I mean, we just didn't finish the job," Stone said.

Stone has been making an impact on defense since he came to Iowa City last year.

Saturday's pick-six was a little more special, though, for a Pennsylvania kid who grew up dreaming of playing at Penn State.

"Still hasn't hit me yet," Stone said. "I mean, I'm just still upset about the loss, but whenever I think about it, probably be a great feeling, doing this in my home state."

Stone's ability to keep showing up and making big plays for this Hawkeyes defense is pretty encouraging considering the safety is just a sophomore.

"I want to be a big-time player, so I feel like I got to make them plays whenever the opportunity is there," Stone said.

Senior Sam Brincks says Stone has become one of the more unheralded players on defense in his short time at Iowa.

"Plays hard all the time, smart player...and doesn't get enough credit because he's really a great player," Brincks said. "You know, he has a lot of potential. The sky is really the limit for him."

Stone's pick-six obviously bittersweet considering the Hawkeyes couldn't pull out the victory here in State College. Stone and the Hawkeyes will lace 'em up next week against another good offense at Purdue.

Field judge either ready to call a timeout or delay of game right before the killer interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RJdg1OF7c5 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018

1st & Goal at the PSU 3.

Nate Stanley calling an audible.

Play clock running down.

Kirk and the #Hawkeyes coaches thinking about a timeout.

The result? A crushing interception.



See what Ferentz & Stanley have to say about what transpired in another @HawkeyeHQ web extra. pic.twitter.com/YaMPROf1Nv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018

Noah Fant talks about the audible on 1st and goal at the 3 that ended in an interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ejrGTyiWvj — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018

From controlling their #B1G West destiny to now being a championship game long shot, it was another disappointing Saturday for Iowa. #Hawkeyes can't complete the comeback, falling 30-24 at #PennState. pic.twitter.com/JLXgLEN7pp — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018

Rastetter told me he didn't see Brincks catch the touchdown pass he threw: "It was kind of news to me." #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/XCuMugTG25 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018

But did Brincks think he had it the whole way? #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/n6KRzKaxY0 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018

Not one of Nate Stanley's better performances on Saturday at Penn State, but both Kirk Ferentz and Keegan Render say the team is confident he'll bounce back in this @HawkeyeHQ web extra. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/fn9ugWcvCU — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 28, 2018

Noah Fant on what went wrong for the #Hawkeyes at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/pu6iFvAzAU — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018

T.J. Hockenson on having his diving 18-yard catch overturned after a replay review. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ygPgVfWKaS — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018

Noah Fant on Nate Stanley after the #Hawkeyes' loss at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/gYB38mBCC3 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018

