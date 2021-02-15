Hawkeyes rise to No. 11 in AP Top 25

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp shoots against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Iowa just missed a return to the top 10, while three other Big Ten teams rounded out the top 5 in this week’s Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State remained in their positions from last week, followed by Illinois in its return to the top 5 for the second time this season.

Gonzaga and Baylor stayed atop the poll, while Kansas returned to the rankings at No. 23 after a one-week absence.

Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s latest AP Top 25, while Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season and also headlined Saturday’s initial rankings for the committee that will select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament.

Houston, Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

No. 14 Creighton had the week’s biggest climb, jumping five spots after a weekend win over Villanova. No. 20 Missouri took the biggest tumble, falling 10 spots after two losses in Southeastern Conference play last week.

The Jayhawks fell out of last week’s poll for the first time in 12 years, but their absence turned out to be a short one. Kansas was one of three new additions to this week’s poll, joined by No. 24 Arkansas — marking the Razorbacks’ first appearance since January 2018 — and No. 25 San Diego State.

Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers fell out of the rankings.

THE RANKINGS

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (59) 20-0 1595 1 2. Baylor (5) 17-0 1541 2 3. Michigan 14-1 1469 3 4. Ohio St. 17-4 1402 4 5. Illinois 14-5 1290 6 6. Houston 17-2 1171 8 7. Virginia 15-3 1130 9 8. Alabama 17-5 1086 11 9. Oklahoma 13-5 1072 12 10. Villanova 13-3 1061 5 11. Iowa 15-6 911 15 12. Texas 13-5 886 13 13. West Virginia 14-6 837 14 14. Creighton 16-5 794 19 15. Texas Tech 14-6 792 7 16. Florida St. 11-3 625 17 17. Southern Cal 17-3 587 20 18. Virginia Tech 14-4 514 18 19. Tennessee 14-5 453 16 20. Missouri 13-5 413 10 21. Wisconsin 15-7 274 21 22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 167 22 23. Kansas 15-7 141 – 24. Arkansas 16-5 111 – 25. San Diego St. 15-4 75 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, VCU 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita St. 1, Wright St. 1, Utah St. 1.

___

___

