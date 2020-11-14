Goodson, Hawkeyes have time of their lives running all over Minnesota

Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt (63) lifts running back Tyler Goodson (15) in celebration after Goodson scored a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Tyler Goodson rushed for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Iowa’s defense clamped down hard on Minnesota for a 35-7 victory.

The Hawkeyes took possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the sixth consecutive season.

Jack Koerner and Riley Moss each picked off Tanner Morgan for the Gophers quarterback’s first two-interception game in two years.

Iowa’s first shutout of Minnesota since 2009 was stopped by a garbage-time touchdown with Gophers starters still playing.

A Minnesota timeout led to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz taking three timeouts in the final 19 seconds.

“Figured we’d take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here,” Ferentz said. “Our guys showed up tonight and played tough, hard, and did a good job up front. That was a focal point for us, we knew we would have to be successful up front if we were going to have a chance to win this game. A reflection of that is Tyler Goodson, he had a career high, that’s great.”

It was Goodson’s second consecutive 100-yard rushing game and he averaged 7.1 yards per carry. In two games against Minnesota, he now has 236 yards.

“We’re really finding out who we are,” Goodson said.

The Hawkeyes (2-2) had to wait to hoist the 98-pound bronze pig until they reached the locker room out of respect to the virus protocols required to get the season going, and the stadium was empty save for some family members. Still, this win was just as satisfying as the others.

“I was the first person to get into the locker room, and I tried to pick it up by myself. It’s a little heavier than I thought,” said defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished 9-for-18 with 111 yards and Tyrone Tracy Jr. had three catches for 36 yards.

Zach VanValkenburg had three of the team’s four sacks.

The Hawkeyes, who went 10-3 last year and finished 15th in the Associated Press poll, five spots behind the Gophers, lost their first two games this season to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points. They’ve recovered deftly, winning their last two games by a combined 84-14.

The Gophers fell to 1-3.

AP sports writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.