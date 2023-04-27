Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness has been selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 13th pick in the NFL draft.

Although Van Ness didn’t start in college, he led all Hawkeyes defensive lineman in snaps, pressures and sacks. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Barrington High School, but after two years of playing he decided to declare for the NFL draft as a redshirt sophomore.

Van Ness was a consensus first-round pick by most of the NFL media. His physical tools combined with his upside made him a highly coveted prospect. He now joins a Green Bay Packers team that has Rashan Gary and Preston Smith at linebacker.

