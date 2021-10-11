Hankins Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Iowa senior corner Matt Hankins made some crucial plays during Saturday’s win over then-No. 4 Penn State. Monday, the Big Ten recognized his efforts by naming him the co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Hankins finished the game with five tackles and one interception. He made two huge plays towards the end of the game. With the Hawkeyes clinging to a 23-20 late, he made a big tackle on fourth down to turn the possession over to the Hawkeyes. The next drive, he picked off Penn State’s Ta’Quan Roberson to all but seal the win.

He shared the award with Michigan DB Brad Hawkins.

Hankins is the third Hawkeye to receive player of the week honors this season. On the defensive side, corner Riley Moss got it after the week one win over Indiana and Jack Campbell won it for his 18-tackle performance against Colorado State. Punter Tory Taylor also won Special Teams Player of the Week after Iowa’s win over Iowa State.