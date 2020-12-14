Hawkeye Breakdown: Iowa beats Wisconsin for 6th straight win

The Iowa Hawkeyes have won 6 straight games after beating Wisconsin 28-7 on Senior Day. It was the first time that the Hawkeyes have beaten the Badgers since 2015. Iowa currently holds all four rival trophies.

The Hawkeyes defense pushed its nation leading streak of not allowing more than 25 points to 22 straight games. Offensively, during the second half, Iowa scored 22 points including two Ihmir Smith-Marsette touchdowns.

In the last two games, quarterback Spencer Petras has thrown for 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The Sophomore is feeling more confident each games.

\Iowa will host Michigan on Saturday for champions week at 6 pm.