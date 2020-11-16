Hawkeye Breakdown: Iowa dominates Minnesota to keep Floyd of Rosedale in Iowa City

After two tough losses to start the season, Iowa has dominated their last two opponents outscoring them 84-14. The Hawkeyes defense shut down the Golden Gophers offense and one of the best rushing attacks in the country. Minnesota did not score until their was 14 seconds left in the game.

Offensively the Hawkeyes kept running the football. The offensive line paved the way for Tyler Goodson to have his second straight 100 yard rushing game. Iowa will try to make it three in a row, and defeat Penn State next week.