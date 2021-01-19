Hawkeye community remembers the life of Chris Street

January 19 is always a somber day for Hawkeye fans. It was that day in 1993 when Chris Street’s life ended far too soon. A junior at the University of Iowa at the time, Street was killed in a tragic car accident in Iowa City.

He was not only a skilled and talented basketball player for the Hawkeyes but is someone who embodied and embraced what it means to be a Hawkeye. His jersey, #40, was retired by the University of Iowa in 1993. No other number has been retired for the men’s basketball program since.

Thinking about Chris Street and his family today. #CMS40 pic.twitter.com/AliUp8zQnu — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 19, 2021

In Street’s final game as a Hawkeye, he scored 14 points, collected 8 rebounds, and extended his consecutive made free throws streak to 34. That remains an Iowa school record, thanks to the awareness of current Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon.

Jordan Bohannon knew the importance of Chris Street’s school record, so when he attempted the record breaking free throw he intentionally missed. Now, 28 years after Street’s tragic passing his impact is still felt in the @IowaHoops program. pic.twitter.com/fQXzWhnvsM — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 17, 2021

His parents, coaches, teammates, and Chris Street award winners came together on January 20, 2018, for the Chris Street Forever 40 Memorial Game against Purdue. The occasion was to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his passing.

Today, Hawkeye fans everywhere remember the life of Chris Street and all that he means to the Hawkeye family. A few of their messages on social media are listed below.

28 Years ago today the Hawkeye family lost Chris Street. Chris was not only an outstanding player, but role model as well.



“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die”#CMS40 pic.twitter.com/FA53wlYc2Q — The Standpoint (@TheStandPoint_) January 19, 2021

Saddest I have ever been going to school. 5th grade, I remember my mom and dad sitting at breakfast table so they could tell me and my brother. It felt like a family member died. — Joel Kraushaar (@CoachKraushaar) January 19, 2021

This picture makes me cry… https://t.co/KMfJllPqfv — Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) January 19, 2021