Hawkeye community remembers the life of Chris Street

January 19 is always a somber day for Hawkeye fans. It was that day in 1993 when Chris Street’s life ended far too soon. A junior at the University of Iowa at the time, Street was killed in a tragic car accident in Iowa City.
He was not only a skilled and talented basketball player for the Hawkeyes but is someone who embodied and embraced what it means to be a Hawkeye. His jersey, #40, was retired by the University of Iowa in 1993. No other number has been retired for the men’s basketball program since.
In Street’s final game as a Hawkeye, he scored 14 points, collected 8 rebounds, and extended his consecutive made free throws streak to 34. That remains an Iowa school record, thanks to the awareness of current Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon.
His parents, coaches, teammates, and Chris Street award winners came together on January 20, 2018, for the Chris Street Forever 40 Memorial Game against Purdue. The occasion was to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his passing.
Today, Hawkeye fans everywhere remember the life of Chris Street and all that he means to the Hawkeye family. A few of their messages on social media are listed below.