Hawkeye fans back in Kinnick to watch Tyrone Tracy and the d-line show out

Hawkeye fans are finally back in Kinnick. The Iowa football program hosted a spring scrimmage on Saturday and receiver Tyrone Tracy and the Hawkeyes defensive line were impressive. Tracy made some incredible catches and the D-line was constantly in the backfield. Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz just wants to see his team continue to improve.

“First time we’ve been there this spring and even better to be there with fans. First time since a year ago in November … great to have a lot of people in the stands. Provide a little bit of electricity for everybody and I think certainly we are all — hopefully it’s a sign that we are moving in the right direction. Been really pleased with the attitude of our players. I think they worked hard. Showed up each and every day with a good focus whether it’s meetings or practice. I just think they’ve had a good attitude there but clearly, we have a lot of work to do. It’s true in any spring. I think the fact that last year we didn’t have spring practice and didn’t have a normal camp makes it even that much more significant,” said Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes lost two receivers to the NFL Draft but are expecting big things from junior Tyrone Tracy.

“He has the potential to be a dynamic player. We’ve seen that over the last two years. The thing I’m most pleased about is his attitude and the other thing I would say is his versatility and he’s been that way as a player since he got here, he is a really versatile guy we can move him around. And he can play all 3 spots basically, which helps us as a team,” Ferentz said.

The defensive line also lost 3 starters to the NFL Draft but like in years past they just keep reloading.

“You know we are young, but what’s interesting is Van Valkenburg is not young. He is almost as old as I am. But the other guys like Joe Evans, John Waggoner and Noah Shannon — guys who have been here. All three of those guys have been in the program and have been on the field a little bit. So, I think what we are seeing right now, it’s like the last couple springs — you graduate and you wonder who is going to step up and fill these roles. I think back to a couple years ago to Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff and it became very apparent that spring that these guys are ready to play good football and they did. They played really well as seniors. So, I think we are seeing that right now with that second group of guys,” said Ferentz.

Kirk Ferentz wants his team to work on the fundamentals as they prepare for their spring game on May 1.