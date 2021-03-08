Hawkeye fans give seniors an emotional sendoff from Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Sunday was the Iowa Hawkeyes final game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. For seniors Austin Ash, Michael Baer, Jordan Bohannon, and Luka Garza it was their last time suiting up for the black and gold in Iowa City.

Organizers arranged a socially distanced welcome to support them before the last home game of their college careers.

“I tell you what, we aren’t able to join those seniors and give them a proper sendoff inside Carver today so we thought the next best thing was to be out here and cheer for these guys when they all came in,” said Iowa superfan Hawkeye Elvis.

It was an effort that didn’t go unappreciated by the players.

“Really special,” said Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon. “I was walking out of the car and saw that. It almost brought a tear to my eye, I got really emotional walking towards that.”

Hawkeye fans are outside Carver-Hawkeye to give a Senior Day welcome to those playing their last game in Iowa City! pic.twitter.com/RWWiNUf2cH — Jarek Andrzejewski (@Local4Jarek) March 7, 2021

“I wish I could hug each one of them and thank them for the support they’ve given. It’s really special for them to give us support and show us a welcoming and thanking us for everything we sacrificed this year and will continue to sacrifice to get the end goal of winning what we want to win.”

Teammate and fellow senior Luka Garza shared the sentiment.

“It means the world,” said Garza. “To be out there early, that was really cool. Obviously, I’d love to be in front of them, we’d love to be playing in front of them. This univeristy is a special place and I’ve been very blessed.”