Before Illinois took on Iowa Saturday afternoon, plenty of baskets were being filled hours leading up to tip-off. Donation baskets, that is. Hope Lodge, an Iowa City affiliate of the American Cancer Society, hosted a supply drive for fans entering Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Hope Lodge is located right across the street from the north entrance of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and provides lodging for cancer patients and their caregivers. At each entrance of the arena, a pair of volunteers facilitated donors who could drop cash into a jar, and non-perishable goods into a basket.

Eversoll said this was the first time they’ve held a supply drive and it was a booming success –fans donated over $4,500, and delivered over 500 tangible items. Not only have the Hawkeye fans supported Hope Lodge, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and his wife Margaret have been too.

“Margaret and Fran McCaffery are huge supporters of the American Cancer Society and then Hope Lodge in particular,” Eversoll told me. “Last Friday, they came to the lodge for a media engagement where they hung out with the patients, learned their stories. They gave our patients a surprise of getting to go to practice and also getting to go to a game that Sunday as well.”

Allie, and the rest of the Hope Lodge crew with their donations Saturday afternoon

