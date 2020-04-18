Hawkeye Headquarters’ all-time Sweet 16 winner revealed

We started with 16 unforgettable Hawkeyes moments. You the fans have determined our champion: Iowa’s 1980 Elite 8 win over Georgetown.

The moment earned over 65 percent of the votes in our title matchup against the 1987 Sweet 16 victory.

That was actually the closest contest for our No. 1 seed — just a dominating run though our Sweet 16 bracket.

As far as total votes are concerned, the moment earned nearly 80 percent combined in its four matchups.

The 1980 squad actually produced three of our top eight moments., but the 81-80 win in Philadelphia is the undisputed champion.

The win pushed Iowa into the Final Four for just the third time in program history and first since 1956.

It’s still their only victory in the Elite 8 in the last 64 years, and judging by the margin of victory in our bracket, the win holds a special place in everyone’s hearts as it marked a return to glory for the Hawkeyes.

Thanks a bunch to everyone out there who voted online or on Twitter.

We really appreciate all the support from Hawkeyes fans and we hope you enjoyed our look back at the best moments in the Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament history.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.