Hawkeye HQ at NFL Combine: Day 1

Keep track of all the NFL Combine happenings with Adam Rossow from Indianapolis

Noon update:

After going back through Nate Stanley’s interview, he said he had met informally with around 25 NFL clubs since arriving in Indianapolis on Sunday. Most were introductory.

He does not have any formal interviews scheduled as of Tuesday morning. He did say he was touting his experience running a pro-style offense and playing under center during the informal meetings.

Does that still catch the eyes of NFL scouts, executives and coaches like it did 5-10 years ago?

The Draft Network’s Jordan Reid believes it does, even if more athleticism is now required from signal callers in the league.

“He definitely has the baseline traits to be to make him a serviceable NFL quarterback,” Reid said. “Pocket mobility does worry you a little bit, but he’s probably a late-round guy.”

Stanley will get a chance to throw on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

10 a.m. update:

Greetings from the NFL Scouting Combine in a cold and rainy Indianapolis.

Former Iowa QB Nate Stanley just wrapped up his media session. Here were his measurements on Monday, per Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson.

Height: 6-3 6/8, Weight: 235, Hand: 10, Arm: 32 5/8, Wingspan: 78 2/8

A lot of topics were covered in Stanley’s presser, but Stanley discussed working with quarterback coach Tony Racioppi a few different times. He’s been working with Racioppi the past few months, specifically on mechanics and better connecting his lower body to his throwing motion.

Tristan Wirfs’ measurements were taken earlier Tuesday morning. Here are those results from Robinson’s Twitter feed.

Height: 6-4 7/8, Weight: 320, Hand: 10 2/8, Arm: 34, Wingspan: 80 2/8

