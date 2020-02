7 a.m. update

Offensive linemen, running back and specialists meet the media this morning at the Indiana Convention Center.

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs takes the podium at 8 a.m. CST. A.J. Epenesa’s measurements should be coming up later this morning.

Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel talks in less than a half hour.

ICYMI on Tuesday, former Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley is tweaking his mechanics with a quarterback specialist to hopefully achieve more consistency at the next level.