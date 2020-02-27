Hawkeye HQ at NFL Combine: Day 3

Media assembling for A.J. Epenesa’s presser at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com)

Keep track of all the NFL Combine happenings with Adam Rossow from Indianapolis

9 a.m. Update

It comes as no surprise, but A.J. Epenesa was impressive in his media session. He was always one of the more thoughtful quotes over the past three years at Iowa.

He said he talked to his mom at 12:45 a.m. last night. He didn’t say what they discussed, but I assume it wasn’t playing in a 3-4 versus 4-3 in the NFL.

Epenesa also said former Hawkeye Anthony Nelson told him to bring snacks for the combine. It sounds like he did, although A.J. said he has been hungry a lot of the time he’s been in Indy.

We will get measurements later this morning for Geno Stone and Michael Ojemudia. I’m interested to see Ojemudia’s arm length, as his long frame is one of his best attributes.

On-field workouts begin today at 3 p.m. over at Lucas Oil Stadium. Nate Stanley and the rest of the quarterbacks will be under the magnifying glass.

Tristan Wirfs hits the bench press this afternoon too.

Over/Under on his 225-pound reps? I’ll put it at 33.

7:30 a.m. Update

We’re back for another round of NFL Scouting Combine coverage in Indianapolis.

A.J. Epenesa starts off our Thursday, meeting with the media at 8 a.m. CT.

This after a heavy dose of Hawkeyes on the first two days, with Nate Stanley and Tristan Wirfs in the spotlight.

A.J. Epenesa says to expect Chauncey Golston at the #NFLCombine next year.



"He's kind of flying underneath the radar…the guy is a freak."#Hawkeyes @HawkeyeHQ pic.twitter.com/NXOO5QaMSm — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 27, 2020

#NFLCombine key measurements thread…



299. #Iowa CB Michael Ojemudia



Height: 6-0 5/8

Weight: 200

Hand: 8 7/8

Arm: 32 2/8

Wingspan: 77 6/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 27, 2020

#NFLCombine key measurements thread…



334. #Iowa SS Geno Stone



Height: 5-10 3/8

Weight: 207

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 29 2/8

Wingspan: 71 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 27, 2020

Media assembling for A.J. Epenesa’s presser, coming up in moments here in Indy. #NFLCombine #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/SqGFEhmXv7 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 27, 2020

No more Mr. Nice Guy? NFL teams looking for @TristanWirfs74 to include more nastiness in the total package https://t.co/lzCXUDWeZc #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Cob7DixKu9 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) February 27, 2020