Hawkeye HQ at NFL Combine: Day 4

Michael Ojemudia meets the media on February 28, 2020 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. (Adam Rossow, HawkeyeHQ.com)

7 a.m. Update

It’s the fourth and final day of Hawkeye Headquarters coverage of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Former Hawkeyes defensive backs Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone will meet the media this morning.

Thursday was the busiest day of the week with all the prospects in town. It was A.J. Epenesa’s turn in the media gauntlet. He seemed motivated to perform this week.

Nate Stanley was the first player to complete the skills and drills portion at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here were Stanley’s official times in the various drills:

40-yard dash: 4.81 sec., Vertical: 28.5″, Broad Jump: 108″, 3-cone: 7.26, 5-10-5 shuttle: 4.48.

Tristan Wirfs completed the 225-pound rep max on the bench press. He completed 24 reps. For comparison, here are the totals of recent Top-15 offensive tackles.

Jonah Williams 24

Mike McGlinchey 24

Colton Miller 24

Ronnie Stanley 24 (at Notre Dame pro day)

Jack Conklin 25

Laremy Tunsil 34 (at Mississippi pro day)

Michael Ojemudia is next in media gamut. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/zi6i5oPOYd — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) February 28, 2020