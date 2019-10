It was a different week, but the same result for the Hawkeyes against one of the Big Ten's best teams. Iowa put up a valiant defensive effort all evening against Penn State, but its offense was downright dismal in a 17-12 loss to the Nittany Lions.

"We're moving the ball well," said senior quarterback Nate Stanley. "I think we put ourselves in positions to score points we just end up shooting ourselves in the foot. Especially the last couple games we put ourselves in position to win games, we just haven't capitalized."