Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: A forgotten rivalry renewed?

This border rivalry represents a real missed opportunity, and not only for the Hawkeyes and Illini and trophy-seekers.

Allow me to go hyper-local for a moment and ask: “How did the Quad Cities ever let this game get away after 1899?”

And, “How did they never find a way to get it back?”

This could be the annual home to the Midwest’s largest outdoor cocktail party. Or even the world — the name’s available.

The first Iowa win over Illinois was a 58-0 victory in Rock Island's Douglas Park in 1899.

The first Iowa win over Illinois was a 58-0 victory in Rock Island's Douglas Park in 1899. A day after the #Hawkeyes eclipsed that shutout with a 63-0 win in Champaign, here's what the scene of that first matchup looks like in 2018. #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/qUmOEhb1rt — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 18, 2018

They couldn’t play the game at Douglas Park now. The renovations in recent years are great, but the capacity isn’t there.

It probably isn’t at Lindberg Stadium at Augustana College, either, which is likely the next best choice. They hosted the NFL Draft event there this year, and there’s something to be said for exclusivity. Plus, temporary bleachers for major sporting events are here to stay.

It would require someone to sacrifice a home game like the Jacksonville Jaguars do for London and the Los Angeles Chargers just did for Mexico City, but let’s be honest: I attended last year’s game in Champaign and it was pretty empty well before 63-0 was written on the wall (but not before 64-0 was declared in the “totally irrelevant prediction”). And great seats were still available this week in Iowa City, for one team coming off a huge rivalry win — with losses by a total of 14 points to three teams ahead of them in the rankings — and another on a four-game winning streak.

This rivalry needs a boost. Maybe a stunt in the QC can find a way to provide it. 😉

As Kirk Ferentz noted this week…

#qctimes Kirk Ferentz: "Illinois is kind of a home state for us. We're closer to Chicago than we are to northwest Iowa.'' — Steve Batterson (@sbatt79) November 19, 2019

And the Quad Cities is way closer to Iowa City than Champaign, a fact that many an Illini fan don’t understand when a Rock Island native’s loyalties lie across a river that is very large, yet very crossable (just don’t ford it, Oregon Trail-style — or use a log).

It’s not uncommon. In fact, Rock Island County Hawkeyes fans outnumbered Illini fans 2-to-1 in a 2014 study.

And Rock Island County in Illinois is #Hawkeyes territory, which is surprising to some. 34% for Iowa vs. 16.9% Illinois and 4.9% Notre Dame. Cyclones don't cross rivers, apparently. https://t.co/flhuAKL9KD pic.twitter.com/43drvzYvrC — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2018

Yes, there are bridges — with one years in the making that was announced just yesterday as totally “constructable,” so that’s comforting — and I’ve often thought that a bridge trophy would be perfect for this rivalry. The Quad Cities USA might be “joined by a river” but the two states are definitely divided by it — it’s literally the border.

You could even give the winner — or perhaps the loser — the actual I-74 bridge when the new one is ready. Whoever loses in the year the project is finally finished is left holding the bag to remove it. After all, the government tried to give away the last Iowa-Illinois crossing that was replaced across the Mississippi. They blew it up instead.

The Hawkeyes and Illini could have beaten the Heartland (2004) and Heroes (2011) trophies to the punch. They’ve been playing this game since 1899!

100 years later, Illinois beat Iowa. It wasn’t the first time — the overall series is 38-34-2 Illini — but it was the last time in Iowa City.

Iowa is currently in the midst of matching the school-best 5-game win streak. Take it to six and that’s a record.

Let’s see if the experts think these Hawkeyes can make history.

Once again, we are thrilled to have our predictions on Hawkeye Headquarters brought to you by Draft Day Sports Lounge inside Rhythm City Casino, “where you can grab a bite and make live bets!”

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 24, Illinois 7

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa 31, Illinois 24. This won’t be easy, but the Hawkeyes have a little too much defense for Illinois. Not unlike the Minnesota game last week, I feel like Iowa should be able to slow the Illini ground game, creating a one-dimensional look that typically plays into the Hawkeyes’ favor. Ball security is priority one for the Hawkeyes this week and if they can avoid turnovers, Iowa should be able to keep Illinois winless in a venue where it last won in 1999.

WOI

Jonathan Schaeffer: Iowa 31, Illinois 10

Hawkeye Headquarters

Adam Rossow: Iowa 41, Illinois 28

Dan Vasko: Illinois 24, Iowa 20

Both @danvasko and I think it's gonna get WEIRD at Kinnick on Saturday.



How weird? Find out in this week's @HawkeyeHQ prediction, sponsored by the @ddsportslounge inside @RCCasino. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/L6cJ4qICCX — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 22, 2019

National predictions

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mitch Light: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Iowa

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barton Simmons: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

Ben Kercheval: Iowa

Fox Sports

Iowa 29, Illinois 25

Bleacher Report

David Kenyon: Iowa 31, Illinois 21

Associated Press

Ralph D. Russo: Iowa 24, Illinois 13

Sporting News

Bill Bender: Iowa 27, Illinois 17

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Iowa 33, Illinois 17

Sports Illustrated

Molly Geary: Iowa

Max Meyer: Iowa

Michael Shapiro: Iowa

Laken Litman: Iowa

Ross Dellenger: Iowa

Pat Forde: Iowa

Lorenzo Arguello: Iowa

Hawkeye State predictions

The Gazette

Marc Morehouse: Iowa 27, Illinois 17

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 34, Illinois 10

SI’s Hawkeye Maven

John Bohnenkamp: Iowa 24, Illinois 10

HawkeyesMic.com

Brendan Stiles: Iowa 34, Illinois 16

John Patchett: Iowa 31, Illinois 17

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 38, Illinois 14

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 27, Illinois 13

Hawk Central

Chad Leistikow: Iowa 31, Illinois 10

Go Iowa Awesome

Mark Hasty: Iowa 34, Illinois 17

Hawkeye Nation

Rob Howe: Iowa 30, Illinois 17

Black Heart Gold Pants

JPinIC: Iowa 24, Illinois 13

Jerry Scherwin: Iowa 24, Illinois 17

Tnels20: Iowa 30, Illinois 16

Matt Cabel: Iowa 24, Illinois 17

BoilerHawk: Iowa 30, Illinois 7

Benjamin Ross: Iowa 41, Illinois 14

Doug Saye: Iowa 34, Illinois 14

Matt Reisener: Iowa 27, Illinois 10

DC: Iowa 24, Illinois 7

Adam Hensley: Iowa 27, Illinois 13

#IowaSim19

Cody Hills: Iowa 24, Illinois 14

Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Hawkeyes 24, Illinois 22. The Hawkeyes build a 21-7 lead with a sack-happy defense and precision play-action passing. But two big plays bring the Illini back in the second half. First, an 84-yard interception returned for a touchdown. Second, a 65-yard touchdown pass with around a minute to play, capped by a surprise 2-point conversion that catches the Hawkeyes off-guard. But Iowa has enough time and timeouts left to use the run to set up a big pass play one last time and get into field goal range for the deciding kick. The Illini’s desperation heave at the end is intercepted.



This week's totally irrelevant prediction: #Hawkeyes 24, Illinois 22. From 63-0 to near-upset a year later. The Illini go for 2 and take the lead late in the 4th, but leave just enough time for a go-ahead field goal and dagger interception on a desperation heave. pic.twitter.com/9zkmPtyuda — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 22, 2019

Prognosis: Dan Vasko stands alone. No one else — not national, not regional, not local, not computerized — chose the Illini among the usual expert picks we collect every week. And that should be a bit scary. Yes, the Hawkeyes won 63-0 last year, but Illinois seems like an entirely different team and is rolling. No pain is predicted, but it feels like we might experience some along the way to that win.

