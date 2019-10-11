Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Another golden opportunity

The first time the fans striped Kinnick Stadium, the No. 17 Hawkeyes beat No. 22 Penn State 24-3.

It’s still Iowa’s largest margin of victory in the series — but not its best, 6-4 for the win — and also its most recent.

The Nittany Lions ride a five-game winning streak in the series into Kinnick, so it’s time to break out the Black & Gold Spirit Game again.

After all, it’s glorious in any venue:

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/4DIvOinYEB — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 18, 2015

The Hawkeyes are taking it to the next level Saturday night — literally, as the north endzone is fully open for business.

The Black & Gold Spirit Game means stripes, so be sure to wear your coziest gear in the right shade for your section on Saturday. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Va9F1gDhxr — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 11, 2019

Even with stripes, gold will be the dominant color, as the Hawkeyes unveiled their first alternate uniforms in that shade.

#Hawkeyes unveil first gold uniform with throwback ‘wings’ https://t.co/fvrQu4U0En Where they rank among great uniforms of the past depends on the outcome against Penn State. pic.twitter.com/gOPRNrdN6g — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) June 28, 2019

Hawkeye Headquarters is joining in with our own wing-centric gold theme this week.

Penn State will always be the Big Ten’s original expansion team to me, but you have to admit the battles with the Hawkeyes have been entertaining and rivalry-like, with a little bit of flair thrown in for good measure.

Like Rastetter to Brincks.

My view of the trick TD that put the #Hawkeyes up 12-0. Recinos splits wide, Rastetter hits Brincks for 10 yards on a fake field goal. @AdamJRossow will have the good highlights on @HawkeyeHQ and @Local4NewsWHBF later. pic.twitter.com/lKvjnsnLnf — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 28, 2018

The past two have come down to one possession, with Penn State emerging victorious both times.

And if just one of those had gone Iowa’s way…

#Hawkeyes in 4th above Michigan, and if just one of the past two years' Penn State "escapes" went the other way, Iowa would be ahead of the Nittany Lions, too. https://t.co/gXB59aDSIs — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) August 18, 2019

Then there was this infamous field judge flinch as Kirk Ferentz tried to call timeout before an interception in the 30-24 loss last year. Warning: This content may be slightly disturbing to some viewers.

Field judge either ready to call a timeout or delay of game right before the killer interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RJdg1OF7c5 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018

Quickly, let’s get to the picks.

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 35, Penn State 14

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa 17, Penn State 16. The last two games between these teams have been decided on the last play. Don’t be stunned if it happens again as two of the stingiest defenses in the country meet. Both teams have allowed one rushing touchdown this season, illustrating that this is a game made for kickers Keith Duncan and Jake Pinegar, the Ankeny, Iowa, native who starts for the Nittany Lions. At Kinnick, at night, Hawkeyes and Duncan by a leg.

WOI

Jonathan Schaeffer: Iowa 24, Penn State 22

Hawkeye Headquarters

Adam Rossow: Iowa 22, Penn State 20

Dan Vasko: Iowa 20, Penn State 17

National predictions

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Penn State

Mitch Light: Penn State

Mark Ross: Penn State

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Iowa

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Tom Fornelli: Penn State

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barton Simmons: Penn State

Barrett Sallee: Penn State

Ben Kercheval: Penn State

Fox Sports

Penn State 28, Iowa 26

Bleacher Report

David Kenyon: Penn State 20, Iowa 10

Associated Press

Ralph D. Russo: Penn State 27, Iowa 20

Sporting News

Zac Al-Khateeb: Penn State 28, Iowa 17

The Athletic

Bruce Feldman: Penn State 14, Iowa 13

Stewart Mandel: Penn State 24, Iowa 17

Sports Illustrated

Michael Shapiro: Penn State

Max Meyer: Penn State

Molly Geary: Penn State

Ross Dellenger: Penn State

Laken Litman: Penn State

Lorenzo Arguello: Penn State

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Penn State 28, Iowa 26



Hawkeye State predictions

The Gazette

Marc Morehouse: Penn State 27, Iowa 24

Hawk Central

Chad Leistikow: Iowa 27, Penn State 17

Go Iowa Awesome

Mark Hasty: Iowa 24, Penn State 17

Black Heart Gold Pants

JPinIC: Iowa 17, Penn State 13

Jerry Scherwin: Iowa 21, Penn State 20

Tnels20: Penn State 24, Iowa 17

Matt Cabel: Penn State 31, Iowa 14

BoilerHawk: Penn State 17, Iowa 13

Benjamin Ross: Iowa 24, Pen State 21

Doug Saye: Iowa 20, Penn State 19

Matt Reisener: Iowa 19, Penn State 17

#IowaSim19

Cody Hills: Iowa 23, Penn State 21

Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Penn State 25, Hawkeyes 17, 4OT. There were two interceptions and a fumble in overtime alone. At least the Hawkeyes avoided a 10-3 loss with a touchdown in the final minute of regulation. But another fumble that was recovered off a facemask was ominous for Iowa as they attempted to tie in the fourth overtime. They needed 6 and a conversion, but it didn’t get to that as the game ended on a failed 4th and 1 at the 3. Another tough one-possession loss.

This week's totally irrelevant prediction: Penn State 25, #Hawkeyes 17, 4OT. Iowa avoids another 10-3 loss with a last-minute TD, but it still leads to one-possession heartbreak. Both teams fail to score in two of the OTs & the Hawks fall 3 yards short of the end zone at the end. pic.twitter.com/mxZgu61ocQ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 11, 2019

Prognosis: “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” And yet, despite the Hawkeyes showing us at Iowa State and escaping, and showing us in Michigan and staying stuck on 3, we just can’t be sure. (Or are in denial.) That defense can win a game by itself, and listening to A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston after the game — it sounds like they’d like to. This is one they need. It’s Kinnick after dark against a ranked opponent. Our featured prognosticators think they will do it, the national experts don’t and the Iowa contingent is split, resulting in more pain expected than in any other game this year. Coming after last week, that elicits a bit of a shudder.

Ryan Jaster writes a weekly predictions column during football season for HawkeyeHQ.com and previously wrote and edited for CBS Sports, the Quad-City Times, ChicagoSports.com and the Chicago Tribune. You can follow his Hawkeye musings at @Hawkologist.