Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Another golden opportunity

The first time the fans striped Kinnick Stadium, the No. 17 Hawkeyes beat No. 22 Penn State 24-3.
It’s still Iowa’s largest margin of victory in the series — but not its best, 6-4 for the win — and also its most recent.
The Nittany Lions ride a five-game winning streak in the series into Kinnick, so it’s time to break out the Black & Gold Spirit Game again.
After all, it’s glorious in any venue:
The Hawkeyes are taking it to the next level Saturday night — literally, as the north endzone is fully open for business.
Even with stripes, gold will be the dominant color, as the Hawkeyes unveiled their first alternate uniforms in that shade.
Hawkeye Headquarters is joining in with our own wing-centric gold theme this week.
Penn State will always be the Big Ten’s original expansion team to me, but you have to admit the battles with the Hawkeyes have been entertaining and rivalry-like, with a little bit of flair thrown in for good measure.
Like Rastetter to Brincks.
The past two have come down to one possession, with Penn State emerging victorious both times.
And if just one of those had gone Iowa’s way…
Then there was this infamous field judge flinch as Kirk Ferentz tried to call timeout before an interception in the 30-24 loss last year. Warning: This content may be slightly disturbing to some viewers.
Quickly, let’s get to the picks.
Once again, we are thrilled to have our predictions on Hawkeye Headquarters brought to you by Draft Day Sports Lounge inside Rhythm City Casino, “where you can grab a bite and make live bets!”
Celebrity prediction
The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.
Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 35, Penn State 14
Featured predictions
Hawkmania
Steve Batterson: Iowa 17, Penn State 16. The last two games between these teams have been decided on the last play. Don’t be stunned if it happens again as two of the stingiest defenses in the country meet. Both teams have allowed one rushing touchdown this season, illustrating that this is a game made for kickers Keith Duncan and Jake Pinegar, the Ankeny, Iowa, native who starts for the Nittany Lions. At Kinnick, at night, Hawkeyes and Duncan by a leg.
WOI
Jonathan Schaeffer: Iowa 24, Penn State 22
Hawkeye Headquarters
Adam Rossow: Iowa 22, Penn State 20
Dan Vasko: Iowa 20, Penn State 17
National predictions
Athlon Sports
Steven Lassan: Penn State
Mitch Light: Penn State
Mark Ross: Penn State
CBS Sports
Dennis Dodd: Iowa
Jerry Palm: Iowa
Tom Fornelli: Penn State
Chip Patterson: Iowa
Barton Simmons: Penn State
Barrett Sallee: Penn State
Ben Kercheval: Penn State
Fox Sports
Penn State 28, Iowa 26
Bleacher Report
David Kenyon: Penn State 20, Iowa 10
Associated Press
Ralph D. Russo: Penn State 27, Iowa 20
Sporting News
Zac Al-Khateeb: Penn State 28, Iowa 17
The Athletic
Bruce Feldman: Penn State 14, Iowa 13
Stewart Mandel: Penn State 24, Iowa 17
Sports Illustrated
Michael Shapiro: Penn State
Max Meyer: Penn State
Molly Geary: Penn State
Ross Dellenger: Penn State
Laken Litman: Penn State
Lorenzo Arguello: Penn State
ESPN
Bill Connelly: Penn State 28, Iowa 26
Hawkeye State predictions
The Gazette
Marc Morehouse: Penn State 27, Iowa 24
Hawk Central
Chad Leistikow: Iowa 27, Penn State 17
Go Iowa Awesome
Mark Hasty: Iowa 24, Penn State 17
Black Heart Gold Pants
JPinIC: Iowa 17, Penn State 13
Jerry Scherwin: Iowa 21, Penn State 20
Tnels20: Penn State 24, Iowa 17
Matt Cabel: Penn State 31, Iowa 14
BoilerHawk: Penn State 17, Iowa 13
Benjamin Ross: Iowa 24, Pen State 21
Doug Saye: Iowa 20, Penn State 19
Matt Reisener: Iowa 19, Penn State 17
#IowaSim19
Cody Hills: Iowa 23, Penn State 21
Irrelevant prediction
@Hawkologist
And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.
Ryan Jaster: Penn State 25, Hawkeyes 17, 4OT. There were two interceptions and a fumble in overtime alone. At least the Hawkeyes avoided a 10-3 loss with a touchdown in the final minute of regulation. But another fumble that was recovered off a facemask was ominous for Iowa as they attempted to tie in the fourth overtime. They needed 6 and a conversion, but it didn’t get to that as the game ended on a failed 4th and 1 at the 3. Another tough one-possession loss.
Prognosis: “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” And yet, despite the Hawkeyes showing us at Iowa State and escaping, and showing us in Michigan and staying stuck on 3, we just can’t be sure. (Or are in denial.) That defense can win a game by itself, and listening to A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston after the game — it sounds like they’d like to. This is one they need. It’s Kinnick after dark against a ranked opponent. Our featured prognosticators think they will do it, the national experts don’t and the Iowa contingent is split, resulting in more pain expected than in any other game this year. Coming after last week, that elicits a bit of a shudder.
