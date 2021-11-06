Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Bounce back?

It’s been a tough two game stretch for the Hawkeyes. The offense has been ineffective, putting the defense in some less than desirable spots. This week they’ll look to bounce back against a Northwestern team they’ve struggled mightily with in the past five seasons, losing four.

It continues a trend the last two weeks, of playing teams they’ve struggled with over the last few years. Those just happen to be the two games they’ve lost.

Northwestern is the best matchup of those three teams. Let’s see what the experts think.

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 6, 6:00 p.m.

Location: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Spread: Iowa -12

Hawkeye Headquarters

Zachary Winiecki: Iowa 24, Northwestern 10

National Predictions

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Iowa

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

David Cobb: Iowa

Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: Iowa 27, Northwestern 3

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

Ben Weinrib: Iowa

Hawkeye State Predictions

Quad City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 27, Northwestern 7

The Northwestern run defense may be the cure to what ails the Iowa rushing attack. The Wildcats are giving up 229.5 yards per game on the ground, a number that ranks 126th among 130 FBS programs. Tyler Goodson and Gavin Williams should find some room to run against Northwestern even with the offensive line issues that impacted Iowa’s performance the past two games.

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 30-13

247 Sports

Sean Bock: Iowa 27, Northwestern 17

David Eickholt: Iowa 31 Northwestern 13

Hawkeye Mic

Brendan Stiles: Iowa 23, Northwestern 7

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 38, Northwestern 10

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 20, Northwestern 13

John Patchett: Iowa 24, Northwestern 10

#IowaSim21 simulation

Cody Hills: Iowa 17, Northwestern 6

Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation

The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 20, Northwestern 14

Consensus: External confidence in this Hawkeyes squad looks to be at an all-time low following back-to-back losses, in which the offense combined for 14 points and seven turnovers. Despite the Hawkeyes recent struggles against the Wildcats, on paper this seems like the perfect bounce back game for the Iowa offense. Northwestern has one of worst rushing defenses in the country, giving up 229.5 yards per game, so that should give the Hawkeyes’ offensive line some confidence. The Iowa defense can hold its own against pretty much anyone. A perfect recipe for the Iowa wins fans saw earlier in the season.