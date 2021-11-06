Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Bounce back?

It’s been a tough two game stretch for the Hawkeyes. The offense has been ineffective, putting the defense in some less than desirable spots. This week they’ll look to bounce back against a Northwestern team they’ve struggled mightily with in the past five seasons, losing four.
It continues a trend the last two weeks, of playing teams they’ve struggled with over the last few years. Those just happen to be the two games they’ve lost.
Northwestern is the best matchup of those three teams. Let’s see what the experts think.
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 6, 6:00 p.m.
Location: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois
TV: Big Ten Network
Spread: Iowa -12
Hawkeye Headquarters
Zachary Winiecki: Iowa 24, Northwestern 10
National Predictions
CBS Sports
Dennis Dodd: Iowa
Tom Fornelli: Iowa
Chip Patterson: Iowa
Barrett Sallee: Iowa
David Cobb: Iowa
Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa
Jerry Palm: Iowa
Bleacher Report
Kerry Miller: Iowa 27, Northwestern 3
Athlon Sports
Steven Lassan: Iowa
Mark Ross: Iowa
Ben Weinrib: Iowa
Hawkeye State Predictions
Quad City Times
Steve Batterson: Iowa 27, Northwestern 7
The Northwestern run defense may be the cure to what ails the Iowa rushing attack. The Wildcats are giving up 229.5 yards per game on the ground, a number that ranks 126th among 130 FBS programs. Tyler Goodson and Gavin Williams should find some room to run against Northwestern even with the offensive line issues that impacted Iowa’s performance the past two games.
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman: Iowa 30-13
247 Sports
Sean Bock: Iowa 27, Northwestern 17
David Eickholt: Iowa 31 Northwestern 13
Hawkeye Mic
Brendan Stiles: Iowa 23, Northwestern 7
Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 38, Northwestern 10
Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 20, Northwestern 13
John Patchett: Iowa 24, Northwestern 10
#IowaSim21 simulation
Cody Hills: Iowa 17, Northwestern 6
Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation
The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 20, Northwestern 14
Consensus: External confidence in this Hawkeyes squad looks to be at an all-time low following back-to-back losses, in which the offense combined for 14 points and seven turnovers. Despite the Hawkeyes recent struggles against the Wildcats, on paper this seems like the perfect bounce back game for the Iowa offense. Northwestern has one of worst rushing defenses in the country, giving up 229.5 yards per game, so that should give the Hawkeyes’ offensive line some confidence. The Iowa defense can hold its own against pretty much anyone. A perfect recipe for the Iowa wins fans saw earlier in the season.