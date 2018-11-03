Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Bouncing back on the road... barely Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson comes down with a catch in front of Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman on November 18, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iowa tight end Noah Fant makes a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter in front of Purdue cornerback Da'Wan Hunte on November 18, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. Mahoungou. You can probably get away with saying that in Hawkeyes territory, but you really shouldn't. Because what he did to Iowa last year was obscene.

As I said last year, that was the most "scratch where it itches" halftime adjustment I've seen in a long time:

Anthony Mahoungou was targeted six times in the first seven plays of the third quarter and ended up with five completions for 118 yards, two touchdowns, one defensive pass interference call and a score flipped from 9-7 Iowa to 21-9 Purdue within three minutes. And that was that.

Mahoungou is gone, but now the Hawkeyes have Rondale Moore to deal with and that hangover from a loss they had so many chances to win, punctuated by what a fan called "a sledgehammer to the gut" and many others "wished they hadn't seen" but almost 80,000 watched anyway... this @HawkeyeHQ tweet:

Spoiler alert: The field judge flinches after appearing to see Kirk Ferentz out on the field, but does not call a timeout.

Field judge either ready to call a timeout or delay of game right before the killer interception. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/RJdg1OF7c5 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) October 28, 2018

Chasing it with a road game against the team that pulled an Iowa against Ohio State a couple of weeks ago might not be the best medicine.

With that Penn State L comes a loss of national spotlight. Bye ESPN. (And bye, AP? Surely there's a writethru coming for that oversight of No. 19 Iowa in Ralph D. Russo's Top 25 picks.)

Let's get to the clairvoyant:

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes' all-time leader in receptions returns for a second season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 42, Purdue 14

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa 31, Purdue 28

Two teams with no shortage of things to play for, expect Iowa and Purdue to bounce back from road losses last week with a high-energy performance at Ross-Ade Stadium. Expect the Hawkeyes to have some success slinging the ball against the Boilermakers pass defense. Expect both teams to put a few points on the board. Expect the leg of Miguel Recinos to ultimately be the difference as Iowa lives to see another week in the Big Ten West Division race.

Hawkeye Headquarters

Adam Rossow: Purdue 27, Iowa 23

Dan Vasko: Iowa 21, Purdue 15

#Hawkeyes at Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette.

Winner stays in the #B1G West race, loser is out. @danvasko & I give you the outlook & predictions. pic.twitter.com/uTWD65W2NX — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 2, 2018

National predictions

SBNation

Bill Connelly: Purdue 27, Iowa 26

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mitch Light: Iowa 24, Purdue 20

Mark Ross: Purdue

Bleacher Report

David Kenyon: Purdue 24, Iowa 19

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Purdue

Jerry Palm: Purdue

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Purdue

Barton Simmons: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

Ben Kercheval: Iowa

The Athletic

Stewart Mandel: Iowa 34, Purdue 27

Bruce Feldman: Iowa 23, Purdue 21

Sports Illustrated

Andy Staples: Iowa

Ross Dellenger: Iowa

Joan Niesen: Purdue

Laken Litman: Purdue

Eric Single: Iowa

Molly Geary: Iowa

Scooby Axson: Purdue

Max Meyer: Purdue

Hawkeye State predictions

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 38, Purdue 24

The Gazette

Marc Morehouse: Iowa 34, Purdue 24

Hawk Central

Chad Leistikow: Purdue 28, Iowa 24

Go Iowa Awesome

Mark Hasty: Purdue 34, Iowa 23

All Hawkeyes

Pat Harty: Iowa 27, Purdue 24

Black Heart Gold Pants

Max Brekke: Purdue 21, Iowa 17

Jordan Hansen: Purdue 28, Iowa 14

Hello Jerry: Iowa 27, Purdue 26

Matt Cabel: Purdue 34, Iowa 33

BoilerHawk: Iowa 22, Purdue 20

Benjamin Ross: Iowa 24, Purdue 17

Doug Saye: Iowa 35, Purdue 21

JPinIC: Iowa 38, Purdue 27

Trez: Iowa 24, Purdue 23

Matt Reisener: Iowa 28, Purdue 27

#IowaSim18 simulation

Cody Hills: Iowa 41, Purdue 28

Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports' NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Purdue 34, Hawkeyes 31, 2OT. Honestly, this summary (and two Twitter video previews!) are too much for a game this tragic. Yet, here we are:

Iowa opens with a methodical drive into the red zone that ends horribly with an interception returned 84 yards for a touchdown. The next drive ends on an interception, too, and the third results in a missed field goal. The very next play, a ball thrown into triple coverage is tipped into another Purdue receiver’s hands for a 58-yard TD. A third interception ends what should have been Iowa's last drive of the half, but bad clock management by the Boilermakers leaves enough time for the Hawkeyes to complete two long passes and take a 14-7 deficit into the locker room.

Purdue comes out firing and connects on a 59-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter, while the Hawkeyes end it with a 2-yard plunge to pull within one TD again. It stays that way until an Iowa receiver tips a pass to himself for a 65-yard touchdown to tie the game with 1:41 left. A 3-and-out and a shanked punt gives Iowa the ball back 20 seconds later at the Purdue 47. Iowa grinds down the field and the clock, but fumbles at the 20 with 25 seconds left while setting up field goal position on 3rd down, essentially sending the game to overtime.

Purdue promptly throws a 25-yard pass to start, and Iowa answers with the opposite approach, rushing 5 times for its 25 yards and a touchdown. The rushing attack fails as the Hawkeyes start the second OT, forcing a 39-yard field goal. And Purdue immediately connects on another 25-yard pass on the first play to end it in stunning fashion.

.

This week's totally irrelevant prediction: Purdue 34, #Hawkeyes 31, 2OT. Iowa's 1st drive ends with 84-yard interception return for TD. 2nd drive: INT. 3rd: Missed FG. Very next play: Tipped 58-yard TD pass. Hawks fight back, trade scores, tie it, but give up 2 25-yard TDs in OT. pic.twitter.com/QR05Tbnp08 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 2, 2018



Prognosis: It's simple: Win and stay in. A Big Ten West title is unlikely but possible for the victor. And if it as close as some of the experts above are predicting, Iowa is going to have to show it can finish. No one predicted Purdue to win last year -- they did -- and almost half have this year. So the Boilermakers have to feel good about their program a year later when they evaluate where Iowa is. Less than a week ago, the Hawkeyes had "a special season" going and a 12-0 lead at Penn State after two safeties and fake field goal TD. (Hot take: Maybe 12-0 starts are a bad omen for Iowa football.) Now some have lost faith... and some pain is predicted.





