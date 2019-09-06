Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Get familiar with Rutgers … and wins

If you thought the “protected rivalry” with Purdue was a joke — it was, often, but those past two losses are not — just wait until Rutgers becomes the crossover opponent from 2022-25.

The Hawkeyes are still in the midst of a partnership with Penn State, a worthy cross-division rival now that the Boilermakers reside in the West.

But you can get a head start on what I’m calling the IRrelevant RIvalry (© 2019, slightly self-serving) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Iowa welcomes Rutgers to Kinnick Stadium for the first time in the earliest Big Ten game in Hawkeye history.

Looking for someone to blame? Rutgers coach Chris Ash points at outgoing Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany. [checks notes] I’m sorry, he thanked him.

Of course, last year he said a bowl game was the target and the Scarlet Knights went 1-11.

So what to expect? Let’s hope not a repeat of their one-and-only matchup in 2016, a 14-7 Hawkeyes hangover win on the road a week after the NDSU nightmare.

Our friend at Hawkmania Steve Batterson described it this way: “Aesthetically, it wasn’t much to look at.” His current and my former QCT colleague Don Doxsie said one of his takeaways was that “Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appears to have very little confidence in freshman kicker Keith Duncan.” And look who the kicker is again this year after a two-year layoff…

Feels like a very long time ago.

But hey, that game was tied 7-7 with 12:45 to go and Iowa won. So it’s no 2012 9-6 Iowa-ISU tilt. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. That’s next week.

Let’s get to the predictions and see if any of our experts think Iowa is looking past the Scarlet Knights.

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 28, Rutgers 14

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa 35, Rutgers 17. Rutgers has some pieces, just not enough of them.

Iowa will need to account for running backs Raheem Blackshear and Isaih Pacheco, who combined for 321 yards of offense last week, and for the arm of Texas Tech transfer quarterback McLane Carter who threw for 340 yards, but the strength of the Hawkeyes’ line on both sides of the ball is a difference maker this week.

Expect Nate Stanley to build on a solid start to the season, with New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette positioned to have a big day in his only collegiate match-up against his home state’s Big Ten team.

What do @danvasko and I believe is going to happen at #Kinnick on Saturday as the #Hawkeyes open #B1G play?



Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Hawkeyes 44, Rutgers 21. On the second play of the game, Iowa’s running back breaks a 69-yard run. After the defense gets a 3 and out and the Hawkeyes start at the 50, the running back promptly takes it 49 yards before plunging in from the 1 on the next play. Rutgers abandons the ground for the air and it works — until an interception is returned to the 43. This time the run is stuffed and the Hawks settle for a field goal… but it sails wide right. Rutgers responds with a touchdown drive. Nothing else is particularly exciting until a Hawkeyes’ TD drive late in the half, then a second interception turns into a touchdown and a 27-7 lead at break. The Scarlet Knights’ opening drive stalls and BGSU’s 1990 record is broken in 2019 with a 2003 game by an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown. Ed Hinkel, take a bow. Rutgers has some success with the pass, but the game ends for the second straight week on an interception returned for a touchdown, this time for 24 yards. Iowa’s starting running back finishes with 140 yards rushing, 51 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns. The only miscues are a missed field goal, a missed extra point and a slightly porous passing defense.

Prognosis: While it might seem easy to look past Rutgers, this is still a Big Ten team in a conference opener, and I have to think it will be closer than many experts expect. Not close enough to get the fans worried, but close enough to make them a little uncomfortable. There were plenty who jumped off the bandwagon at halftime last week, but they were back on board by the end as Iowa pulled away. Enjoy the ride, because there is no pain predicted.

