Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: #MACtion

The history between No. 5 Iowa (2-0) and Kent State (1-1) may be limited, but there’s a closer connection to the MAC than fans may think.
“I can’t give you a ballpark number,” Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz said on how many MAC players the team has recruited. “I’ve joked about that a lot of times with our staff. We waste a lot of time recruiting. We should wait till the MAC schools get their guys lined up and go poach.”
Current wide receiver and kick return extraordinaire Charlie Jones is one of those players. He spent his first two years at the University of Buffalo.
“There’s definitely players all over the country, especially the MAC,” Jones said. I think the MAC gets kind of a bad rep sometimes, but there’s players in that league and that conference that are just as good as people in the Big Ten or SEC.”
Coach Ferentz even said some of the best quarterbacks the Hawkeyes played in the early 2000s were from the MAC. They’ll face anther good one Saturday in Dustin Crum, who leads one of the nation’s fastest offenses.
Midweek #MACtion has become a TV spectacle over the last few years. It’s turned in some incredible moments.
Where else can you see a 300 pound lineman cartwheel for a first down?
The only two games between these two teams played didn’t produce moments like that, but they are positive memories for Hawkeyes fans. The defense should keep the good times rolling in Iowa City, while the offense will look to get rolling.
Now let’s take a look at what the experts think.
Hawkeye Headquarters
Zachary Winiecki: Iowa 38, Kent State 10
National Predictions
Kerry Miller: Iowa 45, Kent State 7
Hawkeye State Predictions
Quad City Times
Steve Batterson: Iowa 35, Kent State 7
The Hawkeyes’ ground game finally gains a little traction against a Golden Flashes’ defense that has been giving up 220.5 rushing yards per game. Kent State will provide another test for a stout Iowa defense, with three ball carriers averaging over 60 rushing yards per game as part of the nation’s most potent rushing attack.
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman: Iowa 41, Kent State 13
Hawkeye Mic
Brendan Stiles: Iowa 34, Kent State 14
Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 45, Kent State 17
Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 45, Kent State 10
John Patchett: Iowa 31, Kent State State 13
#IowaSim21 simulation
Cody Hills: Iowa 34, Kent State 3
Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation
The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 21, Kent State 14
Consensus: There weren’t a lot national picks for this game, probably because no one thinks the Hawkeyes will lose. Everyone here is taking the Hawkeyes and no one really thinks this game will be close. Kent State’s strength is their offense. Unfortunately for them, they face one of the top defenses in country. As for Hawkeye Headquarters, we’re 1-0 for picks on the season and absolutely nailed Iowa State scoring 17. Just saying.