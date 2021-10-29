Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Mirror, Mirror

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here’s one for Iowa’s game this weekend with Wisconsin:
“It is a mirror, that’s what’s so great about the game,” Tyler Goodson said.
The two teams are oddly alike. Both teams want to run the ball, have hard nose defenses and can only be described as physical. But that’s hardly where the similarities between the two ends. Both schools:
- Play football
- Have 11 players on the field at all times
- Are Division I programs
- Are in the Big Ten
- Are in the West division
- Compete for the Heartland Trophy
- Have the same Big Ten rivalries
- Have anthropomorphized animal mascots
- With alliterative names
- Play on turf fields
- Have popular between-quarter traditions
- Have a coach with a four-letter first name
- Have a primary color in their logo
Saturday is certain to be a battle of who is the better version of this.
Mirror (Experts) on the wall (internet), who’s the fairest one of all?
Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11:00 a.m.
Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
TV: ESPN
Spread: Wisconsin -3.5
Hawkeye Headquarters
Zachary Winiecki: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 13
National Predictions
CBS Sports
Dennis Dodd: Wisconsin
Tom Fornelli: Wisconsin
Chip Patterson: Wisconsin
Barrett Sallee: Wisconsin
David Cobb: Iowa
Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa
Jerry Palm: Iowa
Sports Illustrated
John Garcia: Iowa
Molly Geary: Iowa
Ross Dellenger: Wisconsin
Pat Forde: Iowa
Richard Johnson: Wisconsin
Bleacher Report
Kerry Miller: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 17
Athlon Sports
Kevin McGuire: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 16
247 Sports
Evan Flood: Iowa 13, Wisconsin 10
Mike Hogan: Iowa 16, Wisconsin 13
The Athletic
Stewart Mandel: Wisconsin 16, Iowa 12
Bruce Feldman: Iowa 13, Wisconsin 9
Hawkeye State Predictions
Quad City Times
Steve Batterson: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 15
In a match-up only a defensive coordinator can love, Iowa’s ability to turn teams over can be a difference maker. The Badgers are averaging 2.3 turnovers per game while the Hawkeyes are turning opponents over three times per game on average. If Iowa can make that happen, and find a way to slow an offense that has grown in recent weeks, a Caleb Shudak field goal could position the Hawkeyes to win their third road games of the season.
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman: Iowa 13, Wisconsin 6
Hawkeye Mic
Brendan Stiles: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 10
Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13
Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13
John Patchett: Iowa 15, Wisconsin 13
#IowaSim21 simulation
Cody Hills: Iowa 16, Wisconsin 13
Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation
The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 17
Consensus: There’s confidence in the Hawkeyes coming off the bye week, with a majority picking the Hawkeyes to pick up a road win. But have you ever seen such ugly scores in your life? That speaks to the quality of both of the defenses and their affinity for running the ball. Both are among the best in country when it comes to yards and points. If you love Big Ten Football, then this is the game for you. With both defenses playing at such high level recently, the game will likely come down to which offense can capitalize on the opportunities. Wisconsin has had a little more offensive fire power recently thanks to the running game, though they haven’t faced a defense like Iowa’s in the turnover department yet.