Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Mirror, Mirror

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Here’s one for Iowa’s game this weekend with Wisconsin:

“It is a mirror, that’s what’s so great about the game,” Tyler Goodson said.

The two teams are oddly alike. Both teams want to run the ball, have hard nose defenses and can only be described as physical. But that’s hardly where the similarities between the two ends. Both schools:

Play football

Have 11 players on the field at all times

Are Division I programs

Are in the Big Ten

Are in the West division

Compete for the Heartland Trophy

Have the same Big Ten rivalries

Have anthropomorphized animal mascots

With alliterative names

Play on turf fields

Have popular between-quarter traditions

Have a coach with a four-letter first name

Have a primary color in their logo

Saturday is certain to be a battle of who is the better version of this.

Mirror (Experts) on the wall (internet), who’s the fairest one of all?

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11:00 a.m.

Location: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN

Spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Hawkeye Headquarters

Zachary Winiecki: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 13

National Predictions

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Wisconsin

Tom Fornelli: Wisconsin

Chip Patterson: Wisconsin

Barrett Sallee: Wisconsin

David Cobb: Iowa

Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Sports Illustrated

John Garcia: Iowa

Molly Geary: Iowa

Ross Dellenger: Wisconsin

Pat Forde: Iowa

Richard Johnson: Wisconsin

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 17

Athlon Sports

Kevin McGuire: Wisconsin 20, Iowa 16

247 Sports

Evan Flood: Iowa 13, Wisconsin 10

Mike Hogan: Iowa 16, Wisconsin 13

The Athletic

Stewart Mandel: Wisconsin 16, Iowa 12

Bruce Feldman: Iowa 13, Wisconsin 9

Hawkeye State Predictions

Quad City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 15

In a match-up only a defensive coordinator can love, Iowa’s ability to turn teams over can be a difference maker. The Badgers are averaging 2.3 turnovers per game while the Hawkeyes are turning opponents over three times per game on average. If Iowa can make that happen, and find a way to slow an offense that has grown in recent weeks, a Caleb Shudak field goal could position the Hawkeyes to win their third road games of the season.

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 13, Wisconsin 6

Hawkeye Mic

Brendan Stiles: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 10

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13

John Patchett: Iowa 15, Wisconsin 13

#IowaSim21 simulation

Cody Hills: Iowa 16, Wisconsin 13

Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation

The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 24, Wisconsin 17

Consensus: There’s confidence in the Hawkeyes coming off the bye week, with a majority picking the Hawkeyes to pick up a road win. But have you ever seen such ugly scores in your life? That speaks to the quality of both of the defenses and their affinity for running the ball. Both are among the best in country when it comes to yards and points. If you love Big Ten Football, then this is the game for you. With both defenses playing at such high level recently, the game will likely come down to which offense can capitalize on the opportunities. Wisconsin has had a little more offensive fire power recently thanks to the running game, though they haven’t faced a defense like Iowa’s in the turnover department yet.