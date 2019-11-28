Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Nebraska doesn’t want ‘Bama or Iowa

“We want ‘Bama.” It’s a cry used in various ways across college football. Seriously. Jokingly. Ironically.

To be the best you have to beat the best. Since Alabama doesn’t even have to win its own division to get the pundits and tastemakers of BCS and CFP fawning over them, ‘Bama represents “the best” of college football even when it doesn’t belong.

“We want ‘Bama.”

I bet some Hawkeyes fans said it in 2015. (I did a totally thorough background check of my tweets and didn’t see it.) But that one-stop-away 16-13 loss in the Big Ten Football Conference Championship gave Michigan State the opportunity.

And the Spartans lost 38-0.

Would that have been Iowa’s fate in the Cotton Bowl? Maybe. Still, who wouldn’t want Alabama for a home-and-home?

Nebraska, probably.

Because apparently, the Huskers want Indiana.

The Crimson Quarry of SB Nation reported earlier this year they complained about their schedule.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said “his team needs more games against historically weaker programs, citing Indiana specifically by name,” according to the report.

Well, that sounds like bulletin board material to me and the Hoosiers promptly beat the anointed ones 38-31 in October.

I suppose Frost and the Huskers don’t like playing Ohio State as a cross-division matchup every year while teams like Iowa had to play… Penn State?

Maybe they really don’t want Iowa on Black Friday either. The Hawkeyes are on a 4-game Heroes Trophy win streak and are expected to extend it against the preseason B1G West “favorites.”

When I evaluate where Iowa is as a program as the No. 17 #Hawkeyes prepare to play 5-6 preseason #B1G West "favorite" Nebraska.

Nebraska thought they’d come into the Big Ten and roll, but it just hasn’t worked out that way since they joined the league in 2011. Then they thought Frost would come into the Big Ten and roll in his second year. (Hey, at least the Huskers can hang their hat on the fact they’ve been to the B1GFCG one more time than Michigan.)

So they’d like the Big Ten to take it easier on them. Perhaps until the preseason 24th team in the country is ready to play at a higher level.

So Wisconsin and Minnesota will play on your favorite store’s favorite day the next two years. Good luck with that being any easier.

The Hawkeyes are 5-3 in Nebraska’s Big Ten era (unlike BTN we don’t move the prehistory into part of the Big Ten “journey”).

But Huskers fans still want to move the goal posts.

And when they move the goal posts, they always move them back into the 1990s. Without fail.

Iowa's '99-present vs. Neb's '99-present:



Record:

-Neb: 171-97

-Iowa: 160-104



Top 25 finishes:

-Neb: 10

-Iowa: 7



Top 10 Finishes:

-Neb: 3

-Iowa: 5



9+ win seasons:

-Neb: 13

-Iowa: 7



Division titles:

-Neb: 5

-Iowa: 3



Conf Titles:

-Neb: 1

-Iowa: 2



Missed bowl

-Neb: 4

-Iowa: 4 — Nick Bahe (@NickBahe) November 26, 2019

Ironically, those stats don’t look like the end zone spike they were intended to be — and encompass the entirety of Kirk Ferentz’ time at the top in Iowa City.

And so many of those stats were against — dare I say? — inferior Big XII competition.

Big Ten Nebraska isn’t even that Nebraska, let alone national title Nebraska.

So fine, boot Iowa off Black Friday and bring on ‘Bama. Kinnick after dark isn’t friendly to any opponent.

Let’s see what the experts say about this game as we ride off into the (San Diego?) sunset.

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 33, Nebraska 10

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa 33, Nebraska 20. With a bowl game on the line, Nebraska has no shortage of motivation on Friday but Iowa has a defense. The Hawkeyes’ ability up front on the defensive side of the ball has the potential to be a difference maker in this one. If Nate Stanley and the Iowa offense can keep turnovers to a minimum, something Iowa has been good at this season, the Hawkeyes will have a chance to haul the Heroes Trophy back to Iowa City.

WOI

Jonathan Schaeffer: Iowa 27, Nebraska 10

Hawkeye Headquarters

Adam Rossow: Iowa 21, Nebraska 20

Dan Vasko: Iowa 21, Nebraska 7

Here's the final @HawkeyeHQ

Here's the final @HawkeyeHQ prediction of the regular season.@danvasko and I both think the weather could play a factor on Black Friday.#Hawkeyes vs #Huskers coming your way

National predictions

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mitch Light: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Nebraska

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barton Simmons: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

Ben Kercheval: Iowa

Fox Sports

Iowa 32, Nebraska 28

Bleacher Report

David Kenyon: Iowa 27, Nebraska 22

Associated Press

Ralph D. Russo: Iowa 28, Nebraska 20

Sporting News

Bill Bender: Iowa 24, Nebraska 20

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Iowa 30, Nebraska 21

Hawkeye State predictions

The Gazette

Marc Morehouse: Iowa 23, Nebraska 13

Hawk Central

Chad Leistikow: Iowa 30, Nebraska 21

Go Iowa Awesome

Mark Hasty: Nebraska 17, Iowa 10

Hawkeye Nation

Rob Howe: Iowa 27, Nebraska 21

Black Heart Gold Pants

JPinIC: Iowa 27, Nebraska 20

Jerry Scherwin: Iowa 25, Nebraska 10

Tnels20: Nebraska 23, Iowa 18

Matt Cabel: Iowa 24, Nebraska 19

BoilerHawk: Iowa 15, Nebraska 14

Benjamin Ross: Iowa 20, Nebraska 13

Doug Saye: Iowa 30, Nebraska 14

Matt Reisener: Iowa 24, Nebraska 17

DC: Iowa 31, Nebraska 10

Adam Hensley: Iowa 20, Nebraska 16

#IowaSim19

Cody Hills: It’s tonight at 7. Tune in here.

Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Hawkeyes 28, Nebraska 20. No weather was simulated, but this game was still sloppy. Hawkeyes surprise and throw a 33-yard pass to midfield on the first play — but it’s fumbled, the first of 4 Iowa turnovers. The Huskers build a 14-7 halftime lead, but 3 fumbles of their own and big Iowa pass plays in the second half turn the game around. The game essentially ends on a fumble recovery by Iowa that was picked up instead of jumped on, then fumbled again and returned 76 yards for a touchdown. Missed extra point and failed onside kick and we’re done here.

This week's totally irrelevant prediction: #Hawkeyes 28, Nebraska 20. No weather was simulated, but this game was still sloppy. Hawkeyes fumble on first play, one of 4 Iowa turnovers. Huskers build a 14-7 halftime lead, but 3 fumbles of their own turn the game around.

Prognosis: Weather could be the great equalizer, and we don’t have as many picks above as national interest drops off and holiday schedules get in the way, but just about everyone is picking Iowa again. And for good reason. The Hawkeyes might not be Big Ten West champions, but they are better than the team picked to be Big Ten West champions in the preseason, and I said as much the day it was announced. The Heroes Trophy is staying put. No pain is predicted. Happy Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas and … Happy Holiday Bowl?

Ryan Jaster, born and raised in Rock Island, writes a weekly predictions column during football season for HawkeyeHQ.com and previously wrote and edited for CBS Sports, the Quad-City Times, ChicagoSports.com and the Chicago Tribune. You can follow his Hawkeye musings at @Hawkologist.