Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: That’s the motto

When Iowa and Minnesota take the field on Saturday, it won’t just be a battle between two Big Ten West teams hoping to take back control of their own destiny in their quest for a Big Ten title. It’ll also be a clash of two of the most notable mantras in college football: Swarm vs Row the Boat.
The origins of two couldn’t be more different. One is old, and one is still fairly new. It seems the Swarm was born out of literal desire of legendary Hawkeye coach Hayden for his players to conserve energy coming out of the locker room? While “Row the Boat” came from tragedy, when Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck lost his son to a heart condition back in 2011.
They have different meanings as well. The Swarm is just as the word suggests, coming together. Row the Boat basically means don’t give up.
Despite the difference, they’ve done what all great mantras do, and that’s set the tone for each program. Two programs who are overlooked at times and don’t have the glitz and glamor of an Alabama, Ohio State or UCF. But also two programs who stick together, even in the toughest times, and never give up.
Since this is a matchup of two great mottos, it’s only right we take a look at other strong ones:
- “Keep Pounding” – Carolina Panthers
- “You only live once.” – Drake
- “Think Different” – Apple Inc.
- “Lend a Hand” – Brownie Scouts
- “Serving the Aviation Community” – Los Angeles Airport Police
- “Blood and Fire” – The Salvation Army
- “Whatever the weather, we stand together” – Glasgow Filmmakers Alliance
- “I take but I surrender” – Sydney, Austrailia
- “Urbs Antiqua Fuit Studiisque Asperrima Belli (An ancient city well versed in the arts of war)” – Limerick, Ireland
- “Foxes Never Quit” – Leicester City F.C.
- “Can You Hear Me Now?” – Verizon
Now let’s get to the picks.
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2:30 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
TV: Big Ten Network
Spread: Iowa -4.5
Hawkeye Headquarters
Zachary Winiecki: Minnesota 20, Iowa 17
National Predictions
CBS Sports
Dennis Dodd: Iowa
Tom Fornelli: Iowa
Chip Patterson: Iowa
Barrett Sallee: Iowa
David Cobb: Iowa
Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa
Jerry Palm: Iowa
Sports Illustrated
John Garcia: Iowa
Molly Geary: Iowa
Ross Dellenger: Iowa
Pat Forde: Iowa
Richard Johnson: Minnesota
Bleacher Report
Kerry Miller: Iowa 14, Minnesota 10
Athlon Sports
Kevin McGuire: Iowa 20, Minnesota 13
Hawkeye State Predictions
Quad City Times
Steve Batterson: Iowa 21, Minnesota 17
Given the multiple season-ending injuries Minnesota has dealt with at running back, the Golden Gophers have held up remarkably well this season. Illinois’ physical defensive play changed that last week, limiting Minnesota to 89 rushing yards on 35 carries and laying a blueprint for Iowa to follow. Points will again be at a premium, but an opportunistic Hawkeye defense and the ability to win the field-position game on special teams will be the difference in this year’s battle for the bacon.
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman: Iowa 23, Minnesota 14
Hawkeye Mic
Brendan Stiles: Iowa 24, Minnesota 10
Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 17, Minnesota 13
Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 20, Minnesota 10
John Patchett: Iowa 20, Minnesota 10
#IowaSim21 simulation
Cody Hills: Iowa 27, Minnesota 0
Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation
The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 20, Minnesota 14
Consensus: Almost everyone is picking the Hawkeyes to get their second win in a row, and how big would that be in terms of the Hawkeyes getting back into the Big Ten West race? The Iowa defense continues to play great. The question, as it’s been all season, is can the offense do enough. Last time the Hawkeyes took the field at Kinnick Stadium, the answer was no. Though this offense is different with Alex Padilla now under center. He gave the Hawkeyes a spark in the first half last week, but failed to getting anything going in the second half as the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game. Will we see the Hawkeye offense that scored back-to-back touchdowns, or the one that scored three points over the last two and a half quarters? That will likely determine who walks away with the trophy.