Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: That’s the motto

When Iowa and Minnesota take the field on Saturday, it won’t just be a battle between two Big Ten West teams hoping to take back control of their own destiny in their quest for a Big Ten title. It’ll also be a clash of two of the most notable mantras in college football: Swarm vs Row the Boat.

The origins of two couldn’t be more different. One is old, and one is still fairly new. It seems the Swarm was born out of literal desire of legendary Hawkeye coach Hayden for his players to conserve energy coming out of the locker room? While “Row the Boat” came from tragedy, when Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck lost his son to a heart condition back in 2011.

They have different meanings as well. The Swarm is just as the word suggests, coming together. Row the Boat basically means don’t give up.

Despite the difference, they’ve done what all great mantras do, and that’s set the tone for each program. Two programs who are overlooked at times and don’t have the glitz and glamor of an Alabama, Ohio State or UCF. But also two programs who stick together, even in the toughest times, and never give up.

Since this is a matchup of two great mottos, it’s only right we take a look at other strong ones:

“Keep Pounding” – Carolina Panthers

“You only live once.” – Drake

“Think Different” – Apple Inc.

“Lend a Hand” – Brownie Scouts

“Serving the Aviation Community” – Los Angeles Airport Police

“Blood and Fire” – The Salvation Army

“Whatever the weather, we stand together” – Glasgow Filmmakers Alliance

“I take but I surrender” – Sydney, Austrailia

“Urbs Antiqua Fuit Studiisque Asperrima Belli (An ancient city well versed in the arts of war)” – Limerick, Ireland

“Foxes Never Quit” – Leicester City F.C.

“Can You Hear Me Now?” – Verizon

Now let’s get to the picks.

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Spread: Iowa -4.5

Hawkeye Headquarters

Zachary Winiecki: Minnesota 20, Iowa 17

National Predictions

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Iowa

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

David Cobb: Iowa

Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa

Jerry Palm: Iowa

Sports Illustrated

John Garcia: Iowa

Molly Geary: Iowa

Ross Dellenger: Iowa

Pat Forde: Iowa

Richard Johnson: Minnesota

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: Iowa 14, Minnesota 10

Athlon Sports

Kevin McGuire: Iowa 20, Minnesota 13

Hawkeye State Predictions

Quad City Times

Steve Batterson: Iowa 21, Minnesota 17

Given the multiple season-ending injuries Minnesota has dealt with at running back, the Golden Gophers have held up remarkably well this season. Illinois’ physical defensive play changed that last week, limiting Minnesota to 89 rushing yards on 35 carries and laying a blueprint for Iowa to follow. Points will again be at a premium, but an opportunistic Hawkeye defense and the ability to win the field-position game on special teams will be the difference in this year’s battle for the bacon.

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 23, Minnesota 14

Hawkeye Mic

Brendan Stiles: Iowa 24, Minnesota 10

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 17, Minnesota 13

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 20, Minnesota 10

John Patchett: Iowa 20, Minnesota 10

#IowaSim21 simulation

Cody Hills: Iowa 27, Minnesota 0

Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation

The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 20, Minnesota 14

Consensus: Almost everyone is picking the Hawkeyes to get their second win in a row, and how big would that be in terms of the Hawkeyes getting back into the Big Ten West race? The Iowa defense continues to play great. The question, as it’s been all season, is can the offense do enough. Last time the Hawkeyes took the field at Kinnick Stadium, the answer was no. Though this offense is different with Alex Padilla now under center. He gave the Hawkeyes a spark in the first half last week, but failed to getting anything going in the second half as the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game. Will we see the Hawkeye offense that scored back-to-back touchdowns, or the one that scored three points over the last two and a half quarters? That will likely determine who walks away with the trophy.