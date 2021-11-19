Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: There’s an I in these teams

A wise man (or more likely your little league coach) once said there’s no “I” in team. But as the great Phil Weston countered, “There is an ‘I’ in win.” Something GOATs across time have also endorsed.
You won’t hear it from many coaches, but it might be a good mentality. Look at how things turned out for them. Phil Weston kicked his coffee addiction, helped his son win his soccer championship, got the Pele ball and finally merged his vitamin shop with his dad’s sporting goods store.
While Kobe and MJ have too many rings (and Oscars) to hold in one hand.
That’ll be on a whole different level this weekend. There will be plenty of “I’s” when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini play on Saturday. Both schools have a logo that’s strictly the letter I. The only thing separating them is the color scheme. Both schools also reside in states that begin with I, as well as bearing the name of said state.
You may think the Illini hold the edge in the battle of the “I’s” with eight in their name, as opposed to Iowa’s one. You may be right, but you may be wrong. When dissecting the word Hawkeyes, you’ll notice “eye” as the last three letters. Does I = eye? Should the Hawkeyes be penalized for a lack of “I’s” or rewarded for their variety of “eyes”? These are all important questions, but ones that can’t be answered here nor on the field Saturday.
What can be answered: Who wins on Saturday? Let’s turn to the experts for that one.
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa
TV: FS1
Spread: Iowa -12.5
Hawkeye Headquarters
Zachary Winiecki: Iowa 24, Illinois 13
National Predictions
CBS Sports
Dennis Dodd: Iowa
Tom Fornelli: Illinois
Chip Patterson: Iowa
Barrett Sallee: Iowa
David Cobb: Iowa
Shehan Jeyarajah: Iowa
Jerry Palm: Iowa
College Football News
Patrick Conn: Iowa
Adam Dubbin: Iowa
Jeff Feyerer: Iowa
Pete Fiutak: Iowa
Dan Harralson: Iowa
Phil Harrison: Iowa
Jeremy Mauss: Iowa
Johnny Rosenstein: Iowa
Nick Shepkowski: Iowa
Joe Vitale: Iowa
Bleacher Report
Kerry Miller: Iowa 14, Illinois 9
Athlon Sports
Gabe Salgado: Iowa 27, Illinois 14
Hawkeye State Predictions
Quad City Times
Steve Batterson: Iowa 23, Illinois 10
Prophetstown native Bret Bielema has laid a solid foundation for the future in his first season at Illinois. The Illini’s chances of adding to their collection of two straight road wins over ranked opponents will come down to the running game and if Chase Brown can find room to roam against the Iowa defense. If the Hawkeyes can hold him to an average day – he averages 106.4 yards per game – Iowa will be positioned to earn a ninth win of the season.
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman: Iowa 19, Illinois 10
Hawkeye Mic
Brendan Stiles: Iowa 28, Illinois 14
Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 24, Illinois 9
Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 27, Illinois 13
John Patchett: Iowa 20, Illinois 10
#IowaSim21 simulation
Cody Hills: Iowa 31, Illinois 10
Totally relevant irrelevant prediction simulation
The artist formerly known as HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster: Iowa 27, Illinois 0
Hawkeye Bunnies
Peabody: Iowa
Bun Jovi: Illinois
Consensus: Again a lot of confidence in Iowa this week. Everyone aside from one person and one bunny has the Hawkeyes winning this one. The offense has looked a little more dangerous, especially last week. Led by the defense, Illinois has been a thorn in the side of many teams this season though, having beat two ranked opponents — both on the road — and gave still-undefeated UTSA a tough game. Iowa is well aware of that. They play as physical as any Bret Bielema-coached team does, though he won’t be in Iowa City this weekend. Their offensive style plays into the Iowa defense’s hands, as they love to run. Iowa has been good at stopping that this season. The Illini are likely going to need an ugly slugfest to get its first win in Iowa City since 1999. They’ve turned a couple games into that so far this year. Can the Hawkeyes stop them from doing it again?