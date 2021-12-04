Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Yellow

Hawkeye fans already know what they’re supposed to wear on Saturday, but regardless there’s still going to be a lot of one of one color in Lucas Oil Stadium: Yellow.
It’s going to be a matchup of Gold vs Maize. It’s made for some great games in the past. Think 1985.
Will Maize or Gold lift the silver this weekend?
Let’s see what the experts think.
Kickoff: Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:17 p.m.
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FOX
Spread: Michigan -11.0
Hawkeye Headquarters
Zachary Winiecki: Michigan 24, Iowa 13
National Predictions
CBS Sports
Dennis Dodd: Michigan
Tom Fornelli: Michigan
Chip Patterson: Michigan
Barrett Sallee: Michigan
David Cobb: Michigan
Shehan Jeyarajah: Michigan
Jerry Palm: Michigan
Sports Illustrated
John Garcia: Michigan
Molly Geary: Michigan
Ross Dellenger: Michigan
Pat Forde: Michigan
Richard Johnson: Michigan
College Football News
Gill Alexander: Michigan
Eric Bolin: Michigan
Patrick Conn: Michigan
Adam Dubbin: Michigan
Jeff Feyerer: Michigan
Pete Fiutak:Michigan
Dan Harralson: Michigan
Phil Harrison: Michigan
Jeremy Mauss: Michigan
Kevin McGuire: Michigan
Zac Neel: Michigan
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: Michigan
Johnny Rosenstein: Michigan
Scott Steehn: Michigan
Joe Vitale: Michigan
Bleacher Report
David Kenyon: Michigan 28, Iowa 17
Athlon Sports
Kevin McGuire: Michigan 24, Iowa 18
The Athletic
Stewart Mandel: Michigan 24, Iowa 7
Hawkeye State Predictions
Quad City Times
Steve Batterson: Michigan 17, Iowa 13
I do expect the Hawkeyes’ defense to slow Hassan Haskins and the Wolverines’ ground game, but Iowa’s challenge comes in dealing with Michigan’s havoc-creating edge rushers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. They’ve feasted on opposing quarterbacks all season and an improving Hawkeye offensive line will need its most consistent performance of the season for Iowa to have an upset opportunity.
The Athletic
Scott Dochterman: Michigan 23, Iowa 16
Hawkeye Mic
Brendan Stiles: Michigan 21, Iowa 13
Tyler Tjelmeland: Michigan 20, Iowa 13
Jack Brandsgard: Michigan 21, Iowa 13
John Patchett: Iowa 20, Michigan 17
#IowaSim21 simulation
Cody Hills: Iowa 18, Michigan 10
Consensus: It’s pretty much all Michigan here. It’s a tough test for the Hawkeyes. Michigan can put up points with the best of them. They’re also are hard to score on at times, and Aidan Hutchinson and his pal David Ojabo have been menaces to opposing offenses all season. But the Hawkeyes have found a way to win games all year. It’s likely going to take the offensive line’s best performance of the year. That’s not out of the question, as they have gotten better each week. The Hawkeye defense has been stout all season, and have been able to bottle up top tier running backs this season. There’s no reason to think they can’t at least keep it close and at least give the offense opportunities. They’ve needed point contributions from the other two phases the last couple weeks, can they get that again?