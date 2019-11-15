Hawkeye HQ predictions: Gophers party like it’s 1999 — or 2015

Imagine being a 9-0 Big Ten team and being left out of the College Football Playoff rankings’ top 4, sitting behind assorted one-loss teams.

Hawkeyes fans don’t have to work too hard to conjure it, because it happened to them in 2015. Now they’re in the unenviable position of sympathizing with — or even defending — the credentials of their oldest rival, the 9-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota, and Iowa before it, is an undefeated Power 5 conference team — and let’s be honest, many consider the Big Ten and SEC to be at yet another level. An undefeated Power 5 team is not being left out of the College Football Playoff, so why not let the rankings be more fluid from week to week?

In 2015, a 9-0 Iowa was No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and an 8-1 Alabama was No. 3. In 2019, a 9-0 Minnesota is No. 7 in the AP and an 8-1 Alabama is No. 4.

In 2015, a 9-0 Iowa was No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. In 2019, a 9-0 Minnesota is No. 8 in the CFP rankings. For the uninitiated, that’s on the outside looking in.

In 2015, critics said the 9-0 Hawkeyes hadn’t played anyone, but they’d beaten the No. 19 and No. 20 teams in the country on the road. In 2019, critics say the Gophers haven’t played anyone, but they just beat No. 4 Penn State at home. So maybe now it’s “not enough anyones.”

The fact is, Minnesota is only one of three undefeated teams with a top 10 win. The others, of course, are Ohio State and now No. 1 LSU.

Minnesota makes it into the top four of the Power Rankings. One of only three undefeated teams to have beaten a top 10. https://t.co/RcZCOSrOPp — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 11, 2019

Now I mentioned Alabama — who, yes, went on to win the title in 2015. The 8-1 Crimson Tide got a first place vote in that 2015 poll referenced above. That just shows you the level of absurdity the polls reach. That year it wasn’t the top team in the country they lost to, but a highly ranked Ole Miss. But No. 1 with one loss?

They’re out of the CFP for the moment, but only rose to No. 1 this year when an undefeated defending national champion Clemson won by “just” one point. The Crimson Tide were outclassed at home by LSU as 7-point favorites and their best win is against a then-24th-ranked and now-unranked Texas A&M. But they are Alabama, so they get one free pass each year. Only Notre Dame gets more favors. Eventually, everyone realizes that the college football fanbase at large wants more than SEC rematches in BCS and CFP action and then we get start all over or expand.

All of this is not to heap praise on P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers. Their style is not Iowa style. But you can’t demand respect for the undefeated Hawkeyes in 2015 and not grant the same to these undefeated Gophers this year.

That said, the opportunity is there for the Hawkeyes to welcome a top team into Kinnick Stadium the best way they know how: As spoiler.

You've been warned, Minnesota.@HawkeyeFootball knows a thing or two about home upsets in November. pic.twitter.com/ZQVnZPBRSS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2019

Strangely enough, it wouldn’t even be an “upset” — the Hawks are favored by 3. “Vegas knows,” but that’s a perfect example of what I’m talking about here. It’s time to give the Gophers some respect, the same respect you wanted for the Hawkeyes in 2015. And if Iowa wins, it should mean just as much as those upsets of Michigan and Ohio State.

Let’s see what our experts think.

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 28, Minnesota 10

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa 24, Minnesota 21. Playing for the pig for the 85th time, there will be no shortage of tradition at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers renew acquaintances.

Expect a more recent tradition to also be part of the festivities – spoiling an opponent’s hopes and dreams.

Ask Michigan in 2016. Ask Ohio State in 2017.

The Hawkeyes have a way playing the role of the spoiler, and they’ll get that chance against a productive Minnesota offense that will be dealing with an Iowa defense looking to rebound after surrendering 300 yards on the ground last week at Wisconsin. Expect the Hawkeyes to take out their frustrations on the Gophers.

WOI

Jonathan Schaeffer: Iowa 31, Minnesota 27

Hawkeye Headquarters

Adam Rossow: Minnesota 28, Iowa 24

Dan Vasko: Minnesota 31, Iowa 27

The #Hawkeyes look to play spoilers against the unbeaten #Gophers on Saturday at Kinnick.



See which team @danvasko and I believe will win the Floyd of Rosedale trophy in this week's @HawkeyeHQ predictions, sponsored by @ddsportslounge inside @RCCasino pic.twitter.com/eNKGxQnHxl — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 15, 2019

National predictions

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Minnesota

Mitch Light: Minnesota

Mark Ross: Minnesota

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Minnesota

Jerry Palm: Minnesota

Tom Fornelli: Iowa

Chip Patterson: Minnesota

Barton Simmons: Iowa

Barrett Sallee: Minnesota

Ben Kercheval: Minnesota

The Athletic

Bruce Feldman: No pick as sideline reporter

Stewart Mandel: Minnesota 24, Iowa 20

Fox Sports

Minnesota 29.2, Iowa 29.1 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Bleacher Report

David Kenyon: Minnesota 21, Iowa 17

Associated Press

Ralph D. Russo: Minnesota 20, Iowa 18

Sporting News

Bill Bender: Minnesota 24, Iowa 23

ESPN

Bill Connelly: Minnesota 27, Iowa 24

Sports Illustrated

Molly Geary: Minnesota

Max Meyer: Iowa

Michael Shapiro: Minnesota

Laken Litman: Minnesota

Ross Dellenger: Iowa

Pat Forde: Minnesota

Lorenzo Arguello: Minnesota

Hawkeye State predictions

The Gazette

Marc Morehouse: Iowa 27, Minnesota 24

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 27, Minnesota 21

SI’s Hawkeye Maven

John Bohnenkamp: Iowa 23, Minnesota 20

HawkeyesMic.com

Brendan Stiles: Minnesota 27, Iowa 20

John Patchett: Iowa 24, Minnesota 17

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 27, Minnesota 13

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 20, Minnesota 17

Hawk Central

Chad Leistikow: Iowa 35, Minnesota 21

Go Iowa Awesome

Mark Hasty: Minnesota 38, Iowa 20

Hawkeye Nation

Rob Howe: Iowa 27, Minnesota 24

Black Heart Gold Pants

JPinIC: Iowa 20, Minnesota 18

Jerry Scherwin: Iowa 24, Minnesota 21

Tnels20: Iowa 25, Minnesota 22

Matt Cabel: Iowa 21, Minnesota 17

BoilerHawk: Minnesota 23, Iowa 21

Benjamin Ross: Iowa 31, Minnesota 17

Doug Saye: Minnesota 31, Iowa 27

Matt Reisener: Minnesota 21, Iowa 20

DC: Minnesota 28, Iowa 17

Adam Hensley: Minnesota 27, Iowa 24

#IowaSim19

Cody Hills: Iowa 27, Minnesota 21

Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Minnesota 25, Hawkeyes 20. The Hawkeyes’ return the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, but as those of us in attendance found out at the 2003 Orange Bowl, it’s always a good thing, but it does not guarantee victory. (Same for Bears fans at the same stadium for the Super Bowl four years later.) And it only took two long pass plays and the Gophers pull even with a 41-yard TD pass. Iowa answers with a 36-yard TD pass set up by big gains on the ground. The teams don’t do much else but trade interceptions before the half, but a bad snap on a punt gives Minnesota the ball on the 24 with a little more than a minute left. The Gophers capitalize with a touchdown and tie the game 14-14. In the third quarter, Iowa kicks a field goal, but Minnesota responds with one off the upright. It turns out okay for the Gophers when Iowa’s QB is sacked for a safety. The Hawkeyes add another field goal in the 4th to extend the lead to 20-16, but a 65-yard touchdown pass gives the Gophers their first. Minnesota gets the ball back with under two minutes left and a chance to run out the clock with a first down, but the Hawkeyes defense holds firm, forcing a punt. A perfect coffin-corner kick bounces out at the 2 and on the next play Iowa’s quarterback is sacked for a second safety. It’s 25-20 and all but over with the Hawkeyes kicking off.

This week's totally irrelevant prediction: Minnesota 25, #Hawkeyes 20. Iowa returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown. As we learned in the 2003 Orange Bowl, it's always a good thing, but doesn't guarantee a win. The Gophers rally in the 4th, with their *2nd* safety sealing it. pic.twitter.com/KgYGlm4scT — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 15, 2019

Prognosis: Kirk Ferentz hasn’t lost to Minnesota in Iowa City since his first season, 1999. The Hawkeyes are favored and many of the Iowa experts have stayed true, but the national insiders have grabbed a paddle and jumped on the Minnesota bandboat. This just might be the year to tip your cap, send Floyd packing for a year of self-exploration up north, withstand the pain as best as possible and bring home the bacon next year. You know who those 2015 Hawkeyes beat 40-35 to reach 10-0 for the first time? The Golden Gophers on a glorious day that included Kinnick’s first wrestling dual. As the Ws piled up, it started to look like Minnesota’s West to win. The Big Ten Championship Game and Rose Bowl might be another story. Just like 2015 for the Hawkeyes.

