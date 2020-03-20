Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 1 vs No. 16

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed at the bottom of the individual articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We kick things off with the No. 1 versus No. 16 matchup.

No. 1: 1980 Elite Eight – 81-80 win over Georgetown

Lute Olson and the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes were coming off an upset of No. 1 seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16.

Another Big East foe — the Georgetown Hoyas — stood between them and the Final Four in Indianapolis.

The Hoyas led for most of the first half in this one, taking a 10-point lead into intermission.

The lead grew to as many as 14, before the Hawks mounted a charge. A hot streak from the field and the free-throw line brought Iowa all the way back.

With five seconds to play and the game tied, Steve Waite provided the heroics — a three-point play to give Iowa the victory.

The win propelled the Black-and-Gold to its third Final Four in program history and first since 1956.

20,000 fans welcomed the team home from Philadelphia that evening at the Iowa Field House.

No. 16: 1987 Second Round – 84-82 win over UTEP

Legendary coach Don Haskins and UTEP had the second-seeded Hawkeyes scrambling.

A certain sophomore refused to let Iowa fall victim to the upset.

Roy Marble scored a game-high 28 points and became a household name at the national level in the process.

Marble scored 10 points in a crucial stretch of the second half, helping turn a seven-point deficit into a one-point lead late in the game.

Leading 82-79 with under 10 seconds to play, Brad Lohaus connected on a full-court pass with Dr. Jam-A-Lot, Gary Wright, who slammed home the victory.

That sent the Hawks to the Sweet 16 for the first time under coach Tom Davis.