Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 2 vs No. 15

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the third matchup: No. 2 versus No. 15.

No. 2: 1987 Sweet 16 – 93-91 (OT) win over Oklahoma

Coach Tom Davis had the Hawks in the Sweet 16 in just his second season.

The battle with the Sooners was an up-and-down, try-and-catch your breath affair.

With the score tied at 85 late, Oklahoma’s potential game-winning shot was altered by Kevin Gamble.

We’d then go to overtime, where Gamble would hit one of the biggest shots in Iowa history.

His three pointer at the top of the key gave Iowa a 93-91 lead. Oklahoma’s last gasp would fall short.

Gamble finished with a game-high 26 points, pushing Iowa to the Elite Eight with a heart-stopping win. It was the one and only victory for Tom Davis in three trips to the Sweet 16.

No. 15: 1983 Second Round – 77-63 win over Missouri

This was Lute Olson’s final victory at Iowa. It was also one of the black-and-gold’s best upsets in March.

The seventh-seeded Hawkeyes seized control of the game late in the first half and rolled to victory over No. 2 Missouri in Louisville.

A balanced attack paced the Hawks. Four players scored in double figures, led by Greg Stokes with 22.

Iowa’s defense was equally as good, holding the Tigers to just 20 points in the opening half, and under 47 percent from the field for the game.

Iowa would fall to Villanova in the next round. Olson would leave Iowa City for the University of Arizona three days after the loss.

