Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 3 vs No. 14

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the next matchup: No. 3 versus No. 14.

No. 3: 1987 Elite Eight – 84-81 loss to UNLV

It’s a letdown that everyone in Iowa will never forget.

Devastating. Heartbreaking. Stunning.

Iowa’s 1987 Elite Eight loss to UNLV was all that and more.

The Hawkeyes had a 19-point lead in the first half. It was still 16 at halftime.

It was then a two-point deficit midway through the second. A 24-2 UNLV run did the damage. The Rebels hit a whopping six three-pointers during that span.

The Hawks did have their chances late. Trailing 82-81, an errant pass caromed off the backboard and out of bounds.

Then after two UNLV free-throws, Kevin Gamble’s tying three-pointer went long and the collapse at the Kingdome was complete.

Iowa’s season ended at 30-5. The 30 wins still stand as the most in program history.

No. 14: 2019 First Round – 79-72 win over Cincinnati

Our 14th seed is one of the most unexpected early-round wins in program history.

The Hawkeyes had lost five of six entering the 2019 NCAA Tournament and rumblings about another late-season fade under Fran McCaffery were everywhere.

Then Cincinnati started the game on an 18-5 run.

The Hawkeyes roared back, shooting 50 percent from three to upset the No. 7 seed Bearcats.

Joe Wieskamp nailed four 3-pt field goals in the win. Luka Garza had 20 points and seven rebounds — a preview of his All-American potential.

Jordan Bohannon provided the clutch buckets down the stretch, helping Iowa into the round of 32 for the third time under McCaffery.

