Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 4 vs No. 13

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the next matchup: No. 4 versus No. 13.

No. 4: 1996 First Round – 81-79 win over George Washington

Iowa coach Tom Davis had never lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but it looked like his streak would end in 1996 against George Washington.

Iowa’s turnovers were the problem. The Hawkeyes’ mistakes produced a 17-point deficit with 8:21 to play.

What followed would be the greatest comeback in Iowa tournament history.

Kenyon Murray and Jess Settles ignited the comeback for the Hawks.

Murray scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. Settles registered a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes finally escaped the Colonials’ upset bid when their final shot bounced off the back iron, giving Iowa an 81-79 win.

No. 13: 1999 Sweet 16 – 78-68 loss to Connecticut

The Sweet 16 in Phoenix marked the end of the run for an inspired group of Hawkeyes.

Fifth-seeded Iowa went toe-to-toe with top-seeded Connecticut in what was the final game with the Hawkeyes for Tom Davis.

The game was tied at 53 with under 10 minutes to play, but then the Hawks went cold.

They scored just four points over the next seven minutes as the Huskies built a double-digit lead.

Dean Oliver and Jess Settles combined to shoot just 5-for-21 from the field in the loss.

UConn went on to win the national championship 10 days later.

Davis finished his career with 269 victories at Iowa. He is still the program’s all-time leader in wins.

