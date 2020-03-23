Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 5 vs No. 12

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the next matchup: No. 5 versus No. 12.

No. 5: 2006 First Round – 64-63 loss to Northwestern State

This shocked the black-and-gold faithful and the entire college basketball world in 2006.

A 3-versus-14 thud.

One of the most beloved teams in Iowa history, upset in the first round in shocking fashion.

Steve Alford’s Hawkeyes were fresh off a Big Ten Tournament championship. They had all the pieces for a deep NCAA run. They led Northwestern State by 15 with eight minutes remaining.

Yet somehow, homestate heroes like Haluska, Horner and Brunner couldn’t keep Iowa from melting down.

Greg Brunner’s 16 points and 10 rebounds overshadowed by his missed free-throw with 14 seconds left.

That set the stage for Jermaine Wallace’s fade-away three that game the Demons the win.

And a loss that Iowa fans will never forget.

No. 12: 1980 Final Four – 80-72 loss to Louisville

Iowa’s magical run that year came to an end against eventual NCAA champion Louisville.

But for Hawks fans, there’s always going to be an asterisk next to this one.

Ronnie Lester exploded for 10 of his team’s first 12 points, but then the All-American who’d battled a right knee injury all year, would re-injure it midway through the first half.

He would not return.

Lute Olson said years later that he believed Iowa would have won the championship with a healthy Lester.

Iowa was 15-1 that season with Lester in the lineup.

Instead, the program’s first Final Four appearance in 24 years ended with a semifinal loss.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook — and sign up for our HawkeyeHQ.com pregame and postgame newsletter. All you need is an email address and we’ll send you a newsletter every Friday and Monday during football season.