Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 6 vs No. 11

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the final Sweet 16 matchup: No. 6 versus No. 11.

No. 6: 1956 Final Four – 83-76 win over Temple

The Hawkeyes downed the Owls by seven in the National Semifinals.

A 19-point margin at the free-throw line was a huge key in the victory.

The 1956 tournament was the final run for Iowa’s version of the Fab Five.

Bill Seaberg, Sherm Scheuerman, Carl Cain, Bill Schoof and Bill Logan.

Two Big Ten Championships. Two Final Fours. Some of the most decorated careers in Iowa history.

Logan was the star against Temple. He paced the Hawks with a 36-point outburst, while Schoof and Cain each added double-doubles.

The win pushed Iowa into the National Championship for the first and only time in program history.

No. 11: 1988 Second Round – 104-86 win over UNLV

Simply put, this was a revenge game for the Hawks.

UNLV was once again the opponent. A year earlier, the Runnin’ Rebels stunned the black-and-gold in the Elite Eight with a second-half comeback.

There wouldn’t be a repeat of that performance. Iowa scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back in a 104-86 win.

A suffocating, full-court press forced 23 UNLV turnovers.

Jeff Moe and Ed Horton led the way offensively. Both scored 24 points to pace the Hawkeyes. Horton also added a team-high nine rebounds.

The 104 points are still the second highest total in Iowa NCAA tournament history.