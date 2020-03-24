Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 7 vs No. 10

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the next matchup: No. 7 versus No. 10.

No. 7: 1980 Sweet 16 – 88-77 win over Syracuse

The Hawkeyes were a big underdog to Jim Boeheim and top-seeded Syracuse, but the black-and-gold had little trouble solving the Orangemen’s defense, shooting almost 53 percent in the win.

Vince Brookins paced five players in double figures with 21 points. Kevin Boyle played the entire game — all 40 minutes — chipping in 18 points and five rebounds.

The Hawks did a bunch of damage at the free-throw line.

They made 30 of 39 attempts, outscoring Syracuse by 11 at the stripe — the exact same margin of victory in the 88-77 win.

Lute Olson taking Iowa to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1956, while Boeheim remained shutout of the national quarterfinals — a streak he wouldn’t break until the 1989 tournament.

No. 10: 2015 First Round – 83-52 win over Davidson

Fran McCaffery’s inaugural NCAA Tournament win with the Hawkeyes earned the 10th seed in our bracket.

The win over Davidson was Iowa’s first tournament victory since 1999.

16 years of frustration seemed to come out in a blistering second half, led by Aaron White.

White scored 13-straight points as Iowa turned a nine-point halftime lead into the biggest blowout ever in a 7-versus-10 matchup.

White missed just three shots and finished with 26 points. Mike Gesell and Peter Jok also scored in double figures, helping Iowa shoot over 57 percent in the second half.

The 31-point win remains the Hawkeyes largest margin of victory in a tournament game.

