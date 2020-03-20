Hawkeye HQ’s 16 Memorable March Moments: No. 8 vs No. 9

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow has put together his bracket of unforgettable moments in Iowa’s tournament history. They’re seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with the champion ultimately decided by fan voting from the Sweet 16 to the Championship.

Each poll will be listed in the body of the articles. Voting will be done exclusively on HawkeyeHQ.com.

We will leave the polls open for roughly four days and at that time the moment which has the most votes will advance to the next round.

We continue with the second matchup: No. 8 versus No. 9.

No. 8: 1956 NCAA Championship – 83-71 loss to San Francisco

Our No. 8 seed is the 1956 title game loss to the University of San Francisco.

The Hawkeyes had advanced to their second-straight Final Four, but were making the program’s first and only appearance in the championship.

The game was played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Dons were led by one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Bill Russell.

Yes, that Bill Russell.

The future NBA legend was nearly unstoppable that day.

26 points and 27 rebounds.

The Hawks had five players in double figures, led by Carl Cain and Bill Seaburg, but it was not enough as San Francisco won its second-straight national championship.

No. 9: 1999 Second Round – 82-72 win over Arkansas

The No. 9 seed in our Sweet 16 bracket is Iowa’s second round win in 1999.

That’s the lameduck season for Tom Davis.

A season that went to another level with the win over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks’ 40 minutes of hell put Iowa behind by double digits into the second half.

That’s when the pride of Waterloo West went into action.

Kent McCausland drained all five of his three pointers after half. He and Dean Oliver each finished with a team-high 17 points.

The win pushed the Hawks into the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than a decade.

