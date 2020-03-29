Hawkeye HQ’s Elite 8 March Moments: No. 1 vs No. 8

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

We seeded No. 1 to No. 16 and conducted the Sweet 16 matchups over the past 10 days. With the help of your votes, we’ve now narrowed down the field to eight.

Our first matchup in the Elite Eight is the top seed from 1980 against the No. 8 seed from 1956. Once again, we will need your votes!

No. 1: 1980 Elite Eight – 81-80 win over Georgetown

Iowa’s comeback win against Georgetown was the signature moment during its Final Four season.

Coach Lute Olson said after the game that Iowa’s refuse to lose attitude was the difference, much like it had been in multiple contests that season.

One of the most remarkable things in the game was the Hawkeyes efficiency down the stretch. Iowa scored on 15 of its final 16 possessions in the game to erase a double-digit deficit.

The Hawks shot over 70 percent from the field after half for the second time in the NCAA tournament that year.

They also held the ball for the final two minutes with the score tied at 78, until Steve Waite’s go-ahead score was set up by a Kevin Boyle pass off penetration.

No. 8: 1956 NCAA Championship – 83-71 loss to San Francisco

Iowa battled Bill Russell and the Dons in the 1956 title game.

It was a poor shooting night that was ultimately the team’s undoing.

Iowa shot just 32.5 percent from the field. To make matters worse, the Hawkeyes were outrebounded by a dozen by Russell’s USF team.

The loss marked the final game in the careers of the Fabulous Five — Bill Seaburg, Bill Logan, Carl Cain, Bill Schoof and Sharm Scheuerman.

All five would have their respective jersey numbers retired by Iowa after the season.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook