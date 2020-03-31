Hawkeye HQ’s Elite 8 Moments: No. 2 vs No. 7

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

We seeded No. 1 to No. 16 and conducted the Sweet 16 matchups. With the help of your votes, we’ve now narrowed down the field to eight.

Our third matchup in the Elite Eight is the No. 2 seed from 1987 against the No. 7 seed from 1980. Once again, we will need your votes!

No. 2: 1987 Sweet 16 – 93-91 (OT) win over Oklahoma

This group of Hawkeyes was battle-tested all season.

That showed up in the waning moments of the shootout against the Sooners.

The Hawkeyes defended well on Oklahoma’s final offensive possession in regulation. They then scored the first five points of overtime, only to surrender the next six and trail by one with seconds remaining.

You know what happened next.

Kevin Gamble. Onions.

The Hawkeyes escaped with a 93-91 overtime win and advanced to the Elite Eight for the only time under coach Tom Davis.

No. 7: 1980 Sweet 16 – 88-77 win over Syracuse

The first 33 minutes of the game were back-and-forth with the Orange.

Things turned in Iowa’s favor on a rare five-point possession.

A Syracuse foul underneath the Hawkeyes basket set things in motion.

Jim Boeheim was then given a technical. Iowa was given four free throws.

Vince Brookins made three to give Iowa the 58-57 lead. Steve Krafcsin then scored from close range on the ensuing possession to push the advantage to three.

Lute Olson’s team would never trail again on its way to the upset victory in Philadephia.

For more Hawkeye coverage, follow @AdamJRossow and @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook