Hawkeye HQ’s Elite 8 Moments: No. 3 vs No. 6

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

We seeded No. 1 to No. 16 and conducted the Sweet 16 matchups. With the help of your votes, we’ve now narrowed down the field to eight.

It’s time for the final matchup in the Elite Eight. The No. 3 seed from 1987 against the No. 6 seed from 1956. Once again, we will need your votes!

No. 3: 1987 Elite Eight – 84-81 loss to UNLV

The 1987 West Regional Final against UNLV.

It’s widely regarded as Iowa’s most devastating loss in NCAA Tournament history.

The Hawks led 58-42 at halftime, and the Final Four in New Orleans was only 20 minutes away.

Then the Runnin’ Rebels turned up the defensive pressure.

The Hawkeyes didn’t handle it well … in fact they didn’t really handle it much at all.

UNLV held Iowa to just 23 second-half points. Jerry Tarkanian’s crew turned the huge halftime deficit into an eight-point lead before Iowa rallied.

The late spurt was not enough. The 84-81 loss marks the last time the program advanced to the Elite Eight — 33 years and counting.

No. 6: 1956 Final Four – 83-76 win over Temple

The No. 6 seed is Iowa’s win over Temple in the National Semifinals.

Bill Logan, Bill Seaburg, Carl Cain, Bill Schoof and Sharm Scheuerman led the Hawkeyes to their second-straight Final Four in 1956.

Each member of the renowned Fabulous Five averaged in double figures that season, but it was a defensive play that saved the day against the Owls.

As Iowa clung to a 75-72 with two minutes to play, Scheuerman drew a critical offensive foul. He sank both free throws at the other end to put the Hawks ahead by five.

They’d go on to win by seven to advance to the National Championship game.

