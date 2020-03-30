Hawkeye HQ’s Elite 8 Moments: No. 4 vs No. 12

With no NCAA men’s basketball tournament this year, Hawkeye Headquarters decided to go deep in the archives to create a Sweet 16 of our own.

We seeded No. 1 to No. 16 and conducted the Sweet 16 matchups over the past 10 days. With the help of your votes, we’ve now narrowed down the field to eight.

Our second matchup in the Elite Eight is the No. 4 seed from 1996 against the upstart No. 12 seed from 1980. Once again, we will need your votes!

No. 4: 1996 First Round – 81-79 win over George Washington

Iowa’s comeback win over George Washington is the fourth seed in our bracket.

The Colonials, seeded No. 11 in the West, played like a potential Cinderella.

A tight first half gave way to a 17-point George Washington lead with under nine minutes remaining.

Iowa’s three seniors took over after that. Jess Settles, Russ Millard and Kenyon Murray all played a huge role in the comeback and combined for 55 points and 31 rebounds for the game.

Millard eventually gave the Hawks the win with two clutch free throws to break a 79-79 tie.

Iowa lost two days later to former coach Lute Olson and Arizona in the second round.

No. 12: 1980 Final Four – 80-72 loss to Louisville

The Hawkeyes were the second-highest seed remaining as a No. 5 when they battled Louisville.

Their chances against the second-seeded Cardinals took a hit when Ronnie Lester re-injured his knee midway through the first half.

He was perfect from the field before exiting. The rest of the Hawks shot below 35 percent in the first half.

Iowa improved a little in the second, but not enough to overtake Darrell Griffith and Louisville.

The Cardinals senior All-American was a force that night. He finished with a game-high 34 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

