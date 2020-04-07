Hawkeye HQ’s Final 4 Moments: No. 1 vs No. 12

Vote now for the Hawkeyes moment you want to advance!

The field has narrowed from a Sweet 16 to a Final 4 of the Hawkeyes’ best NCAA Tournament moments.

Your votes have determined our semifinalists. A matchup between the No. 1 seed and the No. 12 seed will begin our Final Four.

No. 1: 1980 Elite Eight – 81-80 win over Georgetown

Steve Waite’s three-point play with four seconds left was the difference in Iowa’s 81-80 win over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.

The return home to Eastern Iowa was nearly as memorable.

A capacity crowd at the Iowa Field House welcomed the Hawks back to Iowa City. The fans celebrated both the wrestling program’s national title and Iowa’s first Final Four berth since 1956.

Lute Olson was confident his team could win the title the following weekend in Indianapolis.

“I think we’ve got a shot just like the other three teams I’m sure feel they’ve got a shot. But this crew probably has a little bit more going for them right now, than some other people,” Olson told WHBF-TV. “The fact that we’ve had to struggle all year long is making us that much better right now. I think we have a lot of momentum going for us and I hope we can keep it going.”

No. 12: 1980 Final Four – 80-72 loss to Louisville

The mojo that Lute Olson talked about in the previous interview didn’t carry over to the Final Four.

Ronnie Lester’s first-half injury took away any chance of that. The Hawkeyes guard left the game midway though the opening 20 minutes.

Iowa was 15-1 with Lester in the lineup that season and just 8-7 without him.

Kenny Arnold, Vince Brookins and Steve Krafcisin scored in double figures to help fill Lester’s void, but it was not enough as the Cardinals defeated the Hawkeyes by eight.

