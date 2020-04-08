Hawkeye HQ’s Final 4 Moments: No. 2 vs No. 3

Vote now for the Hawkeyes moment you want to advance!

No. 2: 1987 Sweet 16 – 93-91 (OT) win over Oklahoma

The Hawkeyes outlasted the Sooners in an overtime thriller at the Kingdome in Seattle.

A tough Big Ten schedule prepared Iowa for this moment.

The Hawks were 5-2 against ranked opponents that year, and Oklahoma, seeded sixth in the West region, had been in-and-out of the Top 25 all season.

The Hawkeyes delivered in a tight contest.

Kevin Gamble was the difference — 11 of 13 from the field, 26 points, four rebounds and the game-winning three-pointer in the extra session.

The win gave Tom Davis his first and only appearance in the Elite Eight as Iowa’s head coach.

No. 3: 1987 Elite 8 – 84-81 loss to UNLV

The Sweet 16 win was the prelude to our No. 3 seed.

Iowa’s heartbreaking loss to UNLV in the Elite Eight two days later.

The Runnin’ Rebels had been ranked No. 1 for all but three weeks of the 1987 season, but it was the Hawkeyes which controlled the game early.

Iowa built a 16-point halftime advantage, and led for nearly 27 of the first 30 minutes of the contest.

UNLV got hot from beyond the arc in the second half. The Rebels took the lead for good at 68-66 with a corner three that finished a remarkable 21-2 run.

Iowa would have a couple possessions to tie or take the lead late, but could not get the key basket.

