Hawkeye HQ’s Memorable NCAA Moments Championship: No. 1 vs No. 2

Vote now for the winner of our Iowa NCAA moments bracket!

Adam Rossow has taken you down memory lane for nearly four weeks.

Now the time has come to crown a champion in our bracket of Iowa’s most memorable NCAA Tournament moments.

Our championship showdown was determined by your votes. It’s the No. 1 seed from 1980 against the No. 2 seed from 1987 for the title.

Voting will be conducted in this article, as well as on our Hawkeye Headquarters poll on Twitter. We will leave the polls open until Friday evening.

At that time, the moment which has the most votes will be crowned the top moment in Iowa’s NCAA Tournament history.

If you are on our app and can't see the poll above, click here to vote at HawkeyeHQ.com.

No. 1: 1980 Elite Eight – 81-80 win over Georgetown

The 1980 Elite Eight win has lived up to its No. 1 seed.

The 81-80 victory has been absolutely dominant in our bracket. It’s earned over three-quarters of the fan votes in every round, including 90 percent in the Final Four.

It’s not too hard to understand why. Lute Olson and the Fabulous Few brought Iowa back to national prominence for the first time in over two decades.

Their up-tempo style of basketball thrilled Hawks fans, especially on that March day in Philadelphia when they rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat the Hoyas.

The run to the 1980 Final Four as a No. 5 seed is still one of the top seasons in program history.

No. 2: 1987 Sweet 16 – 93-91 win (OT) over Oklahoma

The second seed from 1987 hasn’t been quite as dominant, but it did earn at least 65 percent of the votes in each round.

The amount of talent on the floor in the game against Oklahoma was remarkable.

Tom Davis and the Hawkeyes had five future NBA players on the roster, while the Sooners featured three.

A close contest ensued from the opening tip. It was a one-point game at half. The score was tied after 40 minutes.

Iowa’s 93-91 victory in overtime turned out to be the apex of an unprecedented season.

It’s the only year the Hawks have been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, and the 30 wins that season are still the most in program history.

