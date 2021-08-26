Hawkeye lineman named to most exclusive list yet

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) finds himself in the grasp of Iowa defensive lineman John Waggoner (92) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

There’s a whole lot of Hawkeye going on with watch lists this preseason. Between Tyler Linderbaum, Tyler Goodson and Tory Taylor, Iowa has gotten its fill of recognition. Thursday, the most exclusive item was added to the menu.

Junior defensive lineman John Waggoner was named one of the first ever “Most Valuable Johns” by Taco John’s. He joins a list of just seven other athletes in all of college athletics that embody two very important traits: a love of Taco John’s and having John in their name.

The fast food chain is dipping its toes into NIL pool with this student-athlete “John-bassador” program.

Waggoner saw limited action last year, recording three tackles in four games as a sophomore. He comes into this season listed as the team’s starting left end.

He joins several other Hawkeyes, including Terry Roberts and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who have made use of the NIL rules this summer.