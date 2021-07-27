Hawkeye lineman named to yet another preseason watch list

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum was named to the Outland Trophy watch list by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

The trophy is given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense. Four Hawkeyes have won it in the passed. Brandon Scherff won it in 2014, Robert Gallery in 2003, Alex Karras in 1957 and Cal Jones in 1955. Daviyon Nixon was a finalist for the award last year.

If Linderbaum were to win the award, Iowa would be just the fourth school, joining Nebraska, Alabama and Oklahoma, with at least five Outland Trophy recipients.

Linderbaum has already been to the Rimington Trophy watch list, the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection and a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

The winner will be announced in December.