Hawkeye men’s basketball to be honored at Kinnick Stadium this weekend

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp (10), guard Jordan Bohannon (3), guard/forward Connor McCaffery (30), guard CJ Fredrick (5), and center Luka Garza (55) huddle before the start of the second half of their quarterfinal game in the Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will be recognized on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium following the football team’s open workout at approximately 11:30 a.m. (CT). The Atlanta Tip-Off Committee will also be in attendance to present The Naismith Trophy to Consensus National Player of the Year Luka Garza. Garza is scheduled to speak to Hawkeye Nation following the presentation.

Admission to Saturday’s football open workout is free to the public; fans will be required to wear face coverings.

Prior to the event at Kinnick Stadium, the team will hold its annual awards celebration. Fans will be able to watch the awards presentation, and speeches from head coach Fran McCaffery and players, virtually via Zoom from approximately 9:45-11 a.m. (CT).

Iowa won 22 games, finished third in the Big Ten, and earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, matching its best seed in tournament history. The Hawkeyes went wire-to-wire inside the AP Top 15, rising as high as No. 3 in the country, for the first time since the 1988-89 season.